Democratic challengers burden Trump's speech on the state of the Union

By: AP | Washington |

Published: February 5, 2020, 12:06:13 pm

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Democratic challengers’ reaction to the President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union:

Amy Klobuchar

“As the governor of Michigan, (at) GretchenWhitmer, said:” You can listen to what someone is saying, but to learn the truth, watch what he is doing. “Donald Trump has broken his promise to the working people in this country. It is time for a president who has his back and does things. “- Tweet from Klobuchar.

Elizabeth Warren

“Many thanks to Gretchen Whitmer for your important (hash) SOTU response speech and for continuing to share a vision of what our country can be if we offer everyone a path to opportunities and a good life.” – Warren tweet ,

Bernie Sanders

“President Trump told the American people that the economy is booming like never before. He is right for President Trump and his billionaire friends. – Speech to supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Read | Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi exchange snubs at the State of the Union Address

Joe Biden

“Tonight we heard the President of the United States deliver an election speech from the House of Representatives – a misleading litany of half-truths, statistics without context and utter lies. He spent almost no time offering a forward-looking vision for the nation, but had many words about the “previous government.” – Written explanation.

Michael Bennet

“Not surprisingly, today’s speech was full of half-truths and downright lies.” – Bennet tweet.

Tom Steyer

Trump’s argument is that we are in the middle of an economic comeback. We are not. The numbers he’ll announce tonight are just telling the story of an economy working for the rich, while most Americans’ wages have remained virtually unchanged for 30 years. He will promote low unemployment, while mothers and fathers across the country will need two to three jobs to make ends meet. I’m running for president because I’m the only Democratic candidate who can unmask Trump as a fraud and failure for the economy. “- Written explanation.

Michael Bloomberg

“President Trump has promised too much and delivered too little to create jobs, which undermines the economic security of working families across the country and leaves American workers unprepared for future employment challenges. In addition, the trump war between Trump and China and other nations has driven American businesses and consumers billions of dollars. – Bloomberg campaign statement.

