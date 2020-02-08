Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidates clashed on Friday night in an exciting television debate dominated by attacks on Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, which announced victory after the Iowa clashes.

Before the start in New Hampshire on Tuesday, competing visions for the Democratic Party were seen when moderate candidates challenged the progressives, and those with more Washington experience brought out the relative political newbies.

Sanders criticized his competitors for supporting his proposal for Medicare for All, a government-run health insurance plan favored by advances that would revolutionize the U.S. system, while Buttigieg was forced to criticize his youth and inexperience ward.

Advertisement

“How much will it cost? Who will pay for it? “Asked former Vice President Joe Biden Sanders as he weighed his own health plan against that of the Vermont Senators.

The debate on Friday night was a key test for Biden, who was once seen as an undeniable leader in the democratic primary. But he appeared to be fourth in the Iowa competition, far behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

When he opened the debate, Biden admitted that he would take a “hit” in Iowa and predicted that he would take a “hit” in New Hampshire as well.

But Biden warned that Sanders posed a risk because of his self-description as a “democratic socialist” and that Buttigieg had not proven that he had the experience of being president.

Biden’s long-term prospects seem to increasingly depend on how he presents himself in the South Carolina area code on February 29, where he is very positive about the state’s large democratic African-American population.

The debate shifted to Race and South Carolina when billionaire activist Tom Steyer went on the offensive against Biden by highlighting controversial comments from one of his deputies to challenge him for this support.

The spectacle of white men fighting over who has the greatest support from African Americans was not lost to some observers. But Biden replied, “I have more support in South Carolina, the Black Caucus, and the black community than anyone else. Double what you and everyone else has. “

Buttigieg, who has sought to appeal to non-white voters, has repeatedly denied a question about the increasing arrest rate of African Americans when he was mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Moderator Linsey Davis asked Warren if Buttigieg’s answer was sufficient. “No,” Warren replied in one of the few outstanding moments of the night, cheering. “We cannot just say that the criminal justice system is the only time we want to talk about race,” she added.

Ahead of the New Hampshire vote, there is still no clear leader in the race for Democratic presidential nomination to run against Donald Trump in the November election, although recent polls have shown that both Sanders and Buttigieg are leaders.

Seven of the eleven remaining top candidates took the stage on Friday evening; Sanders, Buttigieg, Warren and Biden as well as the Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar, Steyer and the entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Klobuchar, a presenter who lags behind the others but has had some powerful moments on Friday’s debating stage, presented himself as the person who challenged Trump and worked across the hall. Third of the Senate Democrats ”and that“ it would kick 149 million Americans out of their current health insurance in four years ”.

The 38-year-old Buttigieg, a former mayor and veteran of the Afghan war, faced a discussion of experiences with Biden, Klobuchar and Sanders in the debate and said he had experience outside of Washington. But Klobuchar, 59, replied, “We have a newcomer to the White House, look where it took us.”

At another point in the debate, Buttigieg threw Biden and his “past politics” with a slightly veiled stroke.

Biden replied by denouncing his work in the Obama administration: “I don’t know what was so bad with the past of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.”

In the meantime, Warren struggled to assert himself and spoke far less than in previous debates.

“There are many New Hampshire voters who are still undecided. The debate provides voters with the opportunity to consider some – not all – of the candidates and make decisions,” said former New Hampshire Democratic Party chairwoman Kathy Sullivan. Sullivan also warned that shortly before an election, a mistake during the debate “could be a problem”.

Prior to the debate, Sanders strongly signaled that he intended to target Buttigieg. Earlier in the day, when the Sanders campaign sent a donation email titled “Billionaires ❤️ Pete Buttigieg,” the fundraiser was in line with previous comments the Vermont Senator had on Friday morning at a “Politics and Eggs” breakfast in Manchester when he framed the former mayor as unacceptably close to billionaires.

After the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday, the next television debate will be in Las Vegas on February 19, a few days before the Nevada convention.