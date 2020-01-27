Democrat Donny Deutsch panicked over Bernie winning nomination

Advertisement

Do you like the smell of Democratic panic in the morning? Then you’re sure to dig Donny Deutsch on today’s Morning Joe. Poor Donny was in hyper-hysteria at the prospect of Bernie Sanders winning the Dem nomination. He was responding to a new poll showing Sanders with a superb nine-point lead in Iowa, before heading to New Hampshire where he is also strong. Bernie beat Hillary 22% last time in Granite State.

Deutsch has repeatedly raised the specter of Sanders, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as his main substitute, being the “faces” who cannot beat President Trump. Donny said anyone who thinks Sanders can beat Trump is “smoking something.”

At the end of his panicked speech, Deutsch wondered if he had become a “cranky old white man”, asking if others agreed with his assessment of the race. Interestingly, Joe Scarborough assumed that Sanders might be well placed to appeal to blue-collar voters in the swing states of the Midwest. Really? Not when these constituents learn that Sanders is a fanatic supporter of this ultimate job killer, the Green New Deal.

Here is the transcript.

MSNBC

Morning joe

01/17/20

7:15 a.m.ET

WILLIE GEIST: When you have Bernie Sanders do as well as him, not only in Iowa, but also in New Hampshire, beyond the organization he has on the ground, but where is the energy of the gone right now?

DONNY DEUTSCH: I’ll tell you, the party had better wake up. Because if they think the faces of the party that will beat Donald Trump are Bernie Sanders and AOC, they smoke something. I mean, let’s just be realistic. Joe, I want to ask you a question. Do you think there are – if this party thinks that the face of Bernie Sanders, with him AOC, is going to come close to beating Donald Trump, they come from another planet. You know, we’re sitting here very isolated, we’re watching these polls, we’re watching this. Am I missing something? Have i become the cranky old white man and I miss what’s going on in this country? Because —

GEIST: Yes, yes.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Donny!

DEUTSCH: Seriously. AOC and Bernie Sanders beats Donald Trump? We laugh?

