19.24 EST

19:24

Pete Buttigieg a picture on Twitter seemed to share his preparation for the debate, while the actual event is only 40 minutes away.

Round 8. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/17l2FnOH7P

February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Jill Biden, who is married to the former vice president, said she would bring a Gold Star sister as a guest for today’s debate.

As a proud military mother, I am honored to host Stephanie Ouelette, Gold Star’s sister, at #DemDebate tonight. Stephanie’s brother Marine Cpl. Michael Ouelette gave his life for our country. pic.twitter.com/yrjLUM7dtQ

February 8, 2020

7.16 p.m. EST

19:16

A new poll shows just four days to the New Hampshire area code Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg practically bound in the second voting state.

In the latest exclusive survey by the WBZ / Boston Globe / Suffolk University, Pete Buttigieg continues his remarkable climb to Iowa: https://t.co/SotnkmSBTY pic.twitter.com/3OI2DOu6YL

February 7, 2020

According to the latest survey by Boston Globe / WBZ-TV / Suffolk University, Sanders is 24% below New Hampshire Democrats, with Buttigieg just behind at 23%. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are a distant third and fourth place at 13% and 11%, respectively.

These results largely reflect the results in Iowa, where Buttigieg and Sanders outperformed while Warren and Biden followed.

Sanders won the New Hampshire area code in 2016, partly because he is known there as a senator from neighboring Vermont, and he seems ready to get another solid result there.

Buttigieg appears to be receiving support from his impressive appearance in Iowa, and today’s debate will give him the opportunity to gain the support of voters who are now giving him a second look.

7:05 p.m. EST

5.19

Trump’s acquittal casts a shadow over the debate

It will also be the first democratic debate since then Trump card was acquitted in the Senate indictment, a topic that the moderators will certainly address.

Trump was acquitted in both impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, and yesterday drove a victory round with a secessionist declaration from the White House, attacking his enemies and fully confirming the charges against him.

Now, however, the White House appears to be launching a retaliation campaign against key witnesses of the impeachment investigation.

Lt Col. Alexander Vindman, expressed concerns about Trump’s July call to the Ukrainian president, and Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, who said the president’s actions against Ukraine were in return, were both recalled or recalled from their posts.

BREAKING: Alex Vindman was escorted by the White House security agency this afternoon. Dismissed from the NPC.

February 7, 2020

SONDLAND also said: “I was informed today that the President intends to reject me immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” he said in a statement

February 7, 2020

It appears that the country will address the aftermath of Trump’s impeachment in the coming weeks and could distract from today’s debate.

18.38 EST

18:38

Buttigieg and Sanders face off after they both announced victory in Iowa

Two candidates – Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders – both announced victory in the Iowa Caucuses, a point of tension that will surely be seen tonight.

This combination of photos shows Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

This was the first time local electoral leaders were asked to provide the Iowa Democratic Party with three numbers: first round targeting (when the caucusgoers make their first choice), final targeting (when the caucusgoers are given the opportunity) to support another candidate if their support was insufficient) and the equivalent of the state delegates (which is used to determine the delegates to the nomination convention and is based on the final direction).

If that sounds confusing, it’s because the Iowa District captains are too. The New York Times reported that the results in Iowa were “riddled with contradictions,” and the Associated Press, the protocol for elections, declined to determine a winner.

Available results indicate that Buttigieg has a 0.1% lead over Sanders in SDEs. This is the metric used by the AP and other outlets to determine the winner of the caucuses. Buttigieg pointed out this extremely tight lead to win in Iowa.

But Sanders leads in the first-line category, which prompted the Vermont senator to declare that he won the “Iowa referendum.”

Buttigieg and Sanders are almost certain to be questioned tonight on these contradictory declarations of victory, but there’s no denying that the abuse of the Caucuses has affected a candidate’s claim to victory in Iowa.

18:00 EST

8.18

Good evening, live blog readers!

Tonight, seven presidential candidates are meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire for the eighth (yes, eighth) democratic debate.

The Spin Room for the Democratic Debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. Photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

This is the first time that candidates have faced each other since the Iowa Caucuses debacle, and it comes four days before the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday.

Those candidates who underperformed in Iowa – such as Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren – Perhaps you are looking for a fight with the two candidates who both declared victory in the Caucuses Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders,

The other three candidates on stage – Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang – will likely try to make a lasting impression on voters, considering that they have not entered the top finisher group in Iowa.

For some candidates, this could be their last debate if they don’t start a fire in New Hampshire, which increases the stake tonight. The debate will start in about an hour and a half, so stay tuned.