Demi Lovato sings national anthem before Super Bowl 54 - Watch

Advertisement

Just a week after her unforgettable performance at the Grammys, Demi Lovato returned to the microphone on Sunday to help kick off Super Bowl 54.

Shortly before the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs fought for the coveted rings. There was a silence over Miami’s Exhausting Rock Stadium as Lovato strapped on “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Pleasing reality: Performing before the great relaxation on Sunday has long been a dream – and even a prediction – of Lovato. In 2010 she tweeted again: “One day I will sing the nationwide anthem in an excellent bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” Ten years later this day is right here.

Advertisement

Performing the national anthem on the Super Bowl is of course an enormous honor – one previously reserved for Gladys Knight (2019), Pink (2018), Luke Bryan (2017), Woman Gaga (2016) and Idina Menzel (2006). 2015) in recent times.

Lovato’s view of the Super Bowl is part of her gradual return to the general public. The singer has made a name for herself since her almost fatal overdose in July 2018. Before their last Grammys efficiency weekend, Lovato instructed Apple Music: “It took me a long time to get this far, so weak for me on a stage in the entrance area of ​​all my friends and colleagues and people that I look like. It is nerve-wracking to think about it, but at the same time I’m grateful to have this chance. “

Various key musical moments in this year’s Super Bowl embody Yolanda Adams’ efficiency of “America the Lovely” and the surely epic half-time collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Click PLAY in the video above to learn how Lovato tackles the national anthem Rate it in our voting slip below and leave a comment along with your full review.