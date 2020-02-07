Advertisement

A day before the Delhi general election, the Aam Aadmi party’s government received an uproar from the Delhi Supreme Court upholding the June last year decision to increase auto rickshaw prices.

The court heard a petition from the non-governmental organization Aiding Hands Foundation, which called for the car tariff amendment notification to be lifted as it was issued without the permission of the relevant authority, the vice governor, of people.

A bank of Chief Justice N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said, “We hereby maintain the operation of the notice issued by the Delhi government on June 12 until the next trial, that is, May 21.”

The bank said it was believed at first glance that the petitioner had a case and that the Delhi government’s transportation department could not issue the report because the LG was the competent authority.

“We are not concerned about the dispute between you two (Delhi and LG governments). But if you can’t do anything, it means you can’t do it.”

Attorney D P Singh, who stood up for the NGO, argued that the Delhi government has no authority to make such a report and that it deserves to be dismissed as unlawful.

Jasmeet Singh, a permanent advisor to the central government, also supported the petition, saying the notification could not be issued by the government in Delhi and should be put on hold.

However, the lawyer of the Delhi government, Shadan Farasat, contested the claim that car tariffs fall under the transport division and has the authority to issue the tariff change notification.

The court informed the Center, the Delhi Government, the Transport Department and the Airline Revision Commission about the PIL on 8 July last year.

The petition criticized the report that the authorities arbitrarily revised Delhi car rates, which adversely affected residents who would otherwise be burdened by careless behavior and an excessive charge.

The opposition filed by lawyers Anurag Tandon and Ashwin Manoharan alleges that the communication was issued without legal powers and in violation of the constitutional provisions.

It was said that drivers rarely agree to stick to the meters and calculate exorbitantly, and the tariff revision only authorized them to charge a higher price than usual.

“An increase in car tariffs can also lead to an increase in the price of certain basic products, since cars are used regularly for the transportation of goods within the city,” he added.

