Delhi chooses modes and protesters in the test

NEW DELHI, India – Millions in the Indian capital participated in a regional election on Saturday, February 8, which is seen as a key test for right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Long lines formed in front of the polling stations in New Delhi as women from week-long protests against a new citizenship law continued to cause commuter chaos.

In an often critical election campaign, Modi and other leaders of his Hindu nationalist party beat up opponents of law who consider it anti-Muslim.

The Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to oust the capital’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, whose upstart Aam Aadmi Party or Common Man’s Party reached a record 67 of 70 meeting seats in Delhi in 2015.

While Kejriwal has focused on local issues, including the heavily subsidized issues of electricity, water, and health that he has introduced, the BJP leaders have tried to turn the vote into a referendum on women’s protest.

Hundreds have been blocking a main road through Shaheen Bagh district since December 15 to protest laws that offer persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries a quick way to gain Indian citizenship, but exclude Muslims.

On the eve of the elections, the BJP sent messages asking if the party wanted an end to the rally to vote for the party.

After the BJP failed to pass the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, analysts said the Delhi result will be an important opinion check on national issues.

protest referendum

Near the women’s protest site, the food company’s executive, Maroof Ahmad, said: “The BJP has only two goals – Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan. They have nothing else to discuss.”

“The gross domestic product is falling, the economy is in a mess and they only care about temples and mosques,” he added.

But others lined up behind the prime minister.

Flower garlands and balloons adorned the polling station in the affluent Jangpura district when financial advisor Vinod Kumar came to the poll.

“I am not biased against a political party, but I do not support the Shaheen Bagh protest. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru believed in and supported the Citizenship Act,” he said, referring to India’s venerable independence leaders.

Thousands of additional security officers were deployed to a large contingent of five polling stations near the Shaheen-Bagh protest.

Women’s security has become an issue in Delhi since a mass rape murder made international headlines in 2012.

To get more women to vote, the authorities set up dozens of “pink polling stations” in the capital that were reserved for women only.

“I still don’t feel safe in Delhi, much more needs to be done,” said Shweta Laxmi. (READ: Rage in India over new rape and murder case)

Over 14 million people are eligible to vote on Saturday. The results will be announced on Tuesday. – Rappler.com