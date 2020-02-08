Delhi chooses AAP, polls predict

Advertisement

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |

Updated: February 9th 2020, 7:27:54 am

Results of the elections in Delhi 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his family after the vote on Saturday. (Arvind Kejriwal / Twitter)

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to come back to power in the national capital. While the party came to power with a majority of 67 at Delhi House with 70 seats, most of the respondents gave more than 50 seats this time.

According to the exit surveys, the BJP will improve from the three seats it last received, but will still leave a distant second behind. Like last time, the congress doesn’t seem to be a player in the state capital. Most polls give it 0-2 seats.

The past month had seen two very different ones AAP and BJP campaigns – The former urged people to vote based on their work, and the latter focused their campaign on Shaheen Bagh, where the new citizenship law has been protested for almost two months.

The India Today Axis poll found that the AAP 59-68 and the BJP had 2-11 seats. The Times Now IPSOS poll found AAP 47 and BJP 23, while NewsX-Polstrat found AAP 50-56 and BJP 10-14 seats. ABP News-C Voter gave the AAP 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats.

Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said it was clear that people had voted for development. “The city voted for education and for our work. They totally rejected the politics of hate, ”he said.

A senior party leader said their calculation shows that AAP’s balance sheet will reach 60. We estimate our number will exceed 60 seats, ”he said.

Delhi BJP boss Manoj Tiwari tweeted that the initial polls are wrong. “All of these queries will fail. The BJP will win 48 seats and form the government in Delhi. Please don’t blame EVMs. Save this tweet, ”he wrote.

The head of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, said: “These polls are never correct. They failed in Maharashtra and Haryana. We are confident that we will have a good number of places this time. Let’s wait for the final results. “

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest election news.