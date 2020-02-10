DEJAH THORIS hunted in # 3 Preview

Advertisement

Check out a preview this week Dejah Thoris # 3,

Dejah Thoris (Vol.3) # 3

Advertisement

Writer: Dan Abnett

Artist: Vasco Georgiev

Cover pictures: Lucio Parrillo (A), Kunkka (B), Joseph Michael Linsner (C), Sanya Anwars “Valentine” variant (D), Mai S. Cosplay variant (E)

FC | 32 pages | Fantasy / Science Fiction | $ 3.99 | Teen +

The saga continues with superstar DAN ABNETT (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and VASCO GEORGIEV (Xena)! The clock is ticking on Dejah and her family to learn the secrets of the evil Barsoom regime … ticking because they are being hunted by THE JEWELED KILLERS. And because it’s February, we’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special version by artist Sanya Anwar!