Defending champion Raptors extend winning streak to 15

“I think these guys have proven they can win,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse after their 15th consecutive win

Published on February 11, 2020 at 4:06 pm

Updated 4:06 PM, February 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES, USA – Pascal Siakam scored 34 points when the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to 15 games on Monday, February 10, when the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to 137-126.

Siakam’s dominant performance was 6-3 when the reigning NBA champion defeated a persistent Timberwolves team to secure second place in the Eastern Conference.

Kyle Lowry raised 27 points with 11 assists for Toronto, while OG Anunoby scored a career high of 25 points with 12 rebounds.

Siakam scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, a crucial contribution that helped prevent the win for Toronto, which had 40 wins against 14 losses.

Toronto’s victory became all the more impressive when Serge Ibaka fell ill for hours before the rebound. The Raptors were already without injured starter Marc Gasol.

“I think these guys have proven they can win,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse afterwards. “We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, but they’ve gotten worse and we’ve just got used to it.”

“You have to at least make an effort to give yourself the chance to win and not let the other team play harder than you.”

The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 23 points, while D’Angelo Russell, who ended his move from the Golden State Warriors last week, added 22 points and forced 6 sales as a team leader. – Rappler.com