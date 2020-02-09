Advertisement

Long before the release of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone, in collaboration with producer Madhu Mantena, announced her next production, Mahabharat. The actor followed in the footsteps of Draupadi and wanted to give the mythological story a new perspective. Almost four months later, there is no development on the front.

“I am not someone who believes in making an announcement to generate enthusiasm,” says Padukone, who took on the project Discuss [this film]. We still have to determine the cast and crew. “

The charm of the narrative cannot be denied – the actor had the opportunity to tell the much-watched story from Draupadi’s perspective, described as “of a lifetime”. When Padukone supports the epic for her second production, she understands that she has taken on a tremendous responsibility. However, it is far from being put off by the multi-part film. “Doing the Mahabharat is not like any other film. It will take five times longer to produce from the budget to the costumes. I can’t turn it around in a short time. It’s my most ambitious project,” she says of the release by Diwali 2021.

