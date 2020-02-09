Advertisement

Since the season of love is in the air, the most popular couple from Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flew to an exotic place to spend some time together. Although the couple refused to reveal the location of their vacation, this does not prevent them from taking a quick look at their vacation.

Deepika went to Instagram to take a look at her vacation. In the picture we see Deepika and Ranveers slippers, which are black and white and lying on the sand! She shared the picture and wrote: “I will always rely on you to show me the way”. Check out the post here:

The Piku actress previously shared a picture of her passports. The ‘Chhapaak’ actor shared moments on Instagram with a title that reads, “His & Hers … #vacation”

The frame shows two associated passports. Their goal is still unknown, but it is likely that the couple will soon tell their fans about the same thing.

Deepika and Ranveer went on the thread on November 14, 2018 in a traditional Konkani ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, while the next day a Sindhi wedding was organized, in which both the duo’s narrow-minded relatives attended.

On the working front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s director Chhapaak. This was a terrifying story about Laxmi Agarwal, the survivor of the acid attack, and their struggle for justice. The film was well received and Deepika was praised for being a survivor of an acid attack.

The next time she will be seen at Ranveer in 1983 is based on the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the team that won the World Cup.

In addition to Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, ’83 Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya play the leading roles as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson together with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

’83 is published together with Hindi in Tamil and Telugu at the same time. While Kamal Haasan will present the Tamil version, Nagarjuna Akkineni will present the Telugu version. The sports biopic will be released on April 10th.

