Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor play The Intern: Bollywood News' Hindi remake

Mumbai-based AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros. India today announced a strategic collaboration to produce THE INTERN’s Hindi remake with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

THE INTERN, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros., was a box office success and raised $ 195 million worldwide. THE INTERN was written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers. Nancy Meyers is known for popular films like “Father of the Bride”, “The Parent Trap”, “What Women Want”, “It’s Complicated”, “The Vacation and Something You Must Give”.

Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone will produce under their banners – AZURE Entertainment and Ka Productions. The adaptation is being prepared for a 2021 release.

Rishi Kapoor says: “THE INTERN is a very relevant film for today’s Indian work environment and shows human relationships in a wonderful way. I am very happy to work with Deepika and to be part of this heartwarming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE officially shoot this film in India. “Deepika Padukone, the internationally recognized actor and youngest winner of the prestigious Crystal Award at the 2020 World Economic Forum, adds:” THE INTERN is an intimate, relationship-oriented film that takes place in and around the workplace. A story that I think is of great relevance to today’s social and cultural environment. I was looking for a light, airy comedy drama and this story fits in seamlessly with it. I can’t wait to go on this trip. “

Sunir Kheterpal, producer of AZURE Entertainment, says: “We thank Warner Bros. and Nancy Meyers for entrusting us with the first adaptation of THE INTERN outside of the United States. Between Rishi Sir and Deepika we have the perfect talent pack to adapt this lovable film. “

Denzil Dias, Managing Director of Warner Bros. India, added: “This is an exciting time for us to work with AZURE’s team, who is passionate about film and storytelling, in the production of national languages. THE INTERN was high on our list of possible customizations, and this is enviable talent packaging for customization. “

This project is part of the strategic partnership between Warner Bros. and AZURE Entertainment to jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the coveted Warner Bros library, including the Hindi adaptation of Infernal Affairs, for which the Oscar winner Martin Scorsese The Departed staged based.

