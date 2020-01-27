Advertisement

In the summer of 2018, the Chicago post-punk group, Deeper, made its debut with an eponymous title. It was a promising introduction, the kind that leaves you wondering how a group could grow during follow-up. Well, we’re about to find out very soon: Deeper is coming back with a second try called Auto-Pain, at the end of March. It turns out that the group has developed a bit there – “Run”, their contagious single from last August, is included in the album. But today we get more details on Auto-Pain, as well as another preview of the album.

The title Auto-Pain is inspired by Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World – the opposite of soma, the pill characters in this book might take to numb everything. A press release describes it as “the desire to return to a connection with thoughts and clarity, which comes at the expense of feeling everything simultaneously.” Musically, Auto-Pain promises to be more catchy, with slight modulations on the Deeper aesthetic, icy synths mingling with these thorny post-punk guitars already at the base of their sound. Thematically speaking, it seems that these songs are confronted with heavy subjects, depression being a major problem.

In addition to the announcement, Deeper shared “This Heat”. Here’s what the band had to say about the new song:

In the middle of Chicago’s winter, there is a particular withdrawal from sun exposure that presents a deep contrast to the color and excitement of the city in summer. In “This Heat”, we explore this lack of sunshine and the seasonal depression that sometimes accompanies it. It is a metaphor for how we handle particular low points and how euphoric it can be when the feeling passes – even momentarily. The song relates to the album as a whole because if the record talks about depression, it’s also about finding a way to improve. We wanted to bottle the hope that we feel the first day at more than 40 degrees.

“This Heat” has all the calling cards of classic post-punk – cut, yelping voices, a nervous and anxious pulse. But, true to the group’s intention, there is strangely something soothing. In the end, all the guitars and buzzing layers become almost pretty, a wave to rub shoulders with. The song is accompanied by a video directed by Zach Harris, featuring group members picking up plants that are obviously biohazardous, and then sending them out to grateful customers. Find out below.

TRACK LIST:

01 “Esoteric”

02 “Run”

03 “This heat”

04 “Will”

05 “Lake Song”

06 “Untitled”

07 “Spray paint”

08 “4U”

09 “VMC”

10 “Helena Flowers”

11 “The knife”

12 “Hot”

TOUR DATES:

02/10 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

11/02 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

02/12 – Tourcoing, FR @ La Grand Mix *

02/14 – Groningen, NL @ Vera *

02/15 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard van Troje *

02/17 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ Thekia *

02/18 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Gorilla *

02/19 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s *

02/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds *

02/22 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Wah Wah Hut from King Tut *

02/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms *

25/02 – Brighton, United Kingdom @ CHALK *

02/26 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton *

02/27 – Salford, UK @ BBC6 Session

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC #

06/03 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover #

07/03 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub #

08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Hooch & Hive #

09/09 – Miami, FL @ Gramps #

03/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

03/14 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar #

3/15/20 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 – Hot Springs, AR – Vapor Valley #

03/23 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 #

03/26 – Richmond, VA @ Poor Richards #

02/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (Album release)

04/17 – Rotterdam NL @ Motel Mozaique

04/18 – Utrecht, NL @ Slathe

04/20 – Cologne, DE @ Hangende Garten

04/21 – Hamburg DE @ Hafenklang

04/22 – Berling, DE @ Schokoladen

04/23 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

04/24 – Zurich, CH @ Gonzo

25/04 – Luxembourg Lux @ Out Of The Crowds%

* with Twin Peaks

# with corridor

% w / Holy Fuck

Auto-Pain was released on 3/26 on Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.

