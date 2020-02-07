Advertisement

Borrowing costs for India’s top-rated shadow financiers fell last month, suggesting that the ongoing credit crisis in India may be improving.

The premiums that investors would like to buy five-year bonds from AAA-rated non-banks over government bonds with similar terms were lowered to a 16-month low in January, which helped to measure bond spreads. Three other indicators compiled by Bloomberg, covering areas such as liquidity and equity performance, remained in the same position as in the previous month, with two at the strength level.

A recovery in the health status of the country’s shadow banks, suitable for everyone from small merchants to business titans, shows that policy-makers are taking steps to calm the sector. Supporting these financiers is vital for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost credit flow and revitalize an economy that will expand this fiscal year in the worst years for more than a decade.

The liquidity of the banking system remained good and the 50 companies affected by the crisis remained highly indebted. However, a measure of the stock performance of 20 such companies stagnated.

“The worst seems to be over for shadow banks that have weathered one of the longest credit crises in India,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings Ltd.

Even for some companies that have been less affected by the freeze on the credit market, India’s slowing economy is affecting their financial health. Because the effects of the deadly corona virus could affect global expansion, many of these companies will find it more difficult to improve their credit profile.

The ratings assigned to each of the indicators were calculated by Bloomberg by normalizing the deviation of the last value of the indicator from the annual average and assigned on a scale from 1 to 7, where 1 means weakness and 7 means strength.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

