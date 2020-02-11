Advertisement

Deau Eyes is the project of musician Ali Thibodeau, based in Richmond, VA. Later that year, she released her debut album Let It Leave. She produced it with Jacob Blizard and Collin Pastore, who also worked with Lucy Dacus and Illuminati Hotties. She is also good friends with Dacus and her own music makes it clear why they could get along. It is denominational and open-minded, complex and clever. The main single of the album, “Some Do”, deals with the often brutal task of leading life as an artist.

“Some Do” is a portrait of my life as an actress / singer / dancer in the audition rooms of NYC and my journey out of this lifestyle, “explains Thibodeau in a statement.” As a music theater actor, I really knocked on the sidewalk and myself who I am. After a few years without work I had a particularly brutal rejection and my brother gave me a wise advice: “Burn all your bridges and never look back. Do something with your songs.” So I quit my waiter job, stopped going to theatrical performances and started torturing on the street. “

“I don’t belong in an hourglass room / With timers and deadlines and shrinking balloons / But some do,” she sings. Thibodeau’s Twang offers an escape from this drudgery and fear, and although she swaps a creative medium for one that is just as hard, she sings with a new feeling of energy: “I hope that I will take cover next month. Glue / Do everything everywhere, leave a trace where I do / stand in the country, watch the flames burn ”

Advertisement

Watch a video for the title below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puc8-yecfx4 [/ embed]

TRACK LIST:

01 “Some do”

02 “paper sticker”

03 “smoke”

04 “Miner and Raven”

05 “parallel time”

06 “autonomy”

07 “Dear young love”

08 “Full evidence”

09 “The Bow”

TOUR DATES:

02/14 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge

15.2. New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

28.02. Pittsburgh, PA @ Glove World

03/01 Detroit, MI @ PJ’s warehouse

03/13 Raleigh, NC @ Slim

14.3. Atlanta, GA @ Smiths Olde Bar

15.3. Birmingham, AL @ House Show

17.03. Lafayette, LA @ Noisy House

3/18/21 Austin, TX @ SXSW

22.3. Denton, TX @ rubber gloves

24.03. Nashville, TN @ The Basement

25.03. Lexington, KY @ Sidecar

Let It Leave is released 5/8 on Egghunt Records.