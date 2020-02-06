Advertisement

The city of Wuhan asked residents to report their body temperature daily, and the large port city of Tianjin said this would restrict residents’ movement to prevent the outbreak from spreading.

A Chinese doctor who was one of the first to warn of a mysterious new respiratory disease has died, according to the hospital where he worked. Read the whole story here.

Important developments

At least 632 deaths in China; In the province of Hubei, 69 dead and 2,447 new cases are added

Wynn Resorts Loses $ 2.5 Million Daily in Macau (7:11 hk)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. loses about $ 2.5 million a day in Macau after the Chinese government ordered casino closures to stop the deadly corona virus from spreading.

The company employs around 12,200 people in the region. Even though the casinos were closed for a 15-day period that started on February 5, Matt Maddox, Wynn’s chief executive officer, said it was too early to predict when they would reopen.

China’s dead toll increases to at least 632 (6:26 hk)

The Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, reported 69 additional deaths on February 6, increasing the death toll in mainland China to at least 632. Hubei is responsible for 618 of the deaths in China.

Hubei added 2,447 new cases within 24 hours, according to a statement from the provincial health commission. Total confirmed cases in Hubei are now 22,112.

Outside of mainland China, Hong Kong has reported a death while the Philippines died last week.

Chinese doctor dies, hospital says (3:00 p.m. in New York)

Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was one of the first to warn of the coronavirus in Wuhan, has died, according to the hospital where he worked.

The doctor’s status was confused for hours after previous reports of his death were deleted from Chinese social media and replaced with messages saying that he was being treated.

“Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist in our hospital, was unfortunately infected while he was fighting the coronavirus outbreak,” said Wuhan Central Hospital in a post on the Chinese social platform Weibo.

The hospital said he died in China at 2:58 a.m. “after all efforts to save him failed.”

According to a report by Chinese media company Caixin, Li was in her thirties.

American Airlines extends flight cancellations (12:11 p.m. in New York)

American Airlines Holdings Inc. extended the suspension of flights from Los Angeles to Hong Kong until March 27 as demand declined. Flights to Hong Kong from Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to resume on February 21.

The airline is one of the largest US airlines flying to China.

Economic impacts will be limited, says the envoy (9:45 a.m. in New York)

The impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese economy is limited and short-term, Zhang Ming, the country’s envoy to the European Union, said in an interview. Smart investors shouldn’t lose confidence in the country’s prospects, the ambassador told Bloomberg TV.

The Chinese government’s priority is to contain the virus and save lives, Zhang said. When asked about the effects of the outbreak of the US-China trade agreement, he reiterated that the effects would be limited, but acknowledged that the virus would affect both the Chinese and global economies.

Port city of Tianjin to restrict movement of residents (9:08 a.m. in New York)

Tianjin, a Chinese port city with a population of around 15.6 million, wants to restrict movement in residential areas across the city in order to slow the spread of the corona virus there.

The city borders Beijing and has reported only 78 cases and one death so far. However, authorities across China have taken drastic measures to slow the spread of the virus outside of the Wuhan outbreak center. There are more than 25,000 cases across China, mainly in Hubei Province.

The authorities in Tianjin said that residential areas will check and register people who come to the community, restrict access to food supplies and orders, and limit entrances and exits, according to the state-run popular media daily.

The notice also calls for people to keep an eye on electronic registration systems and to improve the management of rentals.

Wuhan Asks Residents to Report Body Temperature (8:35 a.m. in New York)

The city of Wuhan informed the residents that they check their body temperature daily and report it to the local health authorities. This is part of new measures to curb the coronavirus in the city of 11 million people that is the center of the outbreak.

The city also conducts door-to-door inspections and sends someone to look for feverish people after a provincial government alert. People with symptoms are sent to a community health center for assessment.

China criticizes countries that impose travel restrictions (5:39 p.m. HK)

The authorities in Beijing are getting angrier and have registered “strong objections” to countries that impose severe travel restrictions on visitors from China.

Nations are ignoring recommendations from the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization that have advised against cutting flight routes and restricting travel to affected nations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Coronavirus cluster related to a business event in Singapore (5:35 p.m. in Hong Kong)

A Malaysian woman, whose brother in Singapore infected the corona virus, is also infected with the virus, causing a multinational bunch of cases related to a city-state meeting.

The 40-year-old woman’s older brother was the first Malaysian to be diagnosed with pneumonia. He was among more than 100 people who attended a business event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore.

