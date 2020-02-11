Advertisement

The number of deaths from the corona virus rose to over 1,000, as the Chinese province recorded the highest number of deaths so far in the epicenter of the outbreak.

Hubei Province had 103 deaths more than 91 the day before. At the same time, the lowest number of new cases has been reported since February 1, which is an encouraging sign that health authorities are expecting the outbreak to peak.

The coronavirus mortality rate in China is estimated at 1%, according to a new report that tries to consider both mild and severe cases. This corresponds to a mortality rate of 9.5% for SARS and 0.4% for the swine flu pandemic H1N1 2009.

Advertisement

The coronavirus death toll in China rose to 1,016, according to the National Health Commission, with 108 deaths added on February 10. Hubei, the province at the center of the outbreak, reported 103 other deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in mainland China rose to 42,638. Hubei reported 2,097 more infections, the smallest daily increase since February 1.

Most of the cases and deaths in China are in Hubei Province. Much of the province has been cut off from the rest of China since the government quarantined on January 23 to stop the virus from spreading.

Two other deaths occurred outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Canadian finance minister Bill Morneau warned that the spread of the corona virus would have a “real” impact on the Canadian economy.

At a breakfast speech in Calgary, Morneau said the fatal virus outbreak that started in China is likely to have a significant impact on global growth that will spread to Canada by disrupting tourism and supply chains and lowering commodity prices. For example, he said oil prices fell 15% due to lower demand.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects