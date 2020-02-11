Death comes for KATE PRYDE in MARAUDERS # 11

Advertisement

Credit: Russell Dauterman (Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics has released a teaser for Marauders # 11 with Russell Dauterman cover art that appears to show the death of Captain Kate Pryde (most of you may know her as Kitty), with a funeral for Storm and Emma Frost.

But thanks to the Five, funerals for Krakoa’s mutants aren’t a thing of the past, are they? Perhaps not, as the headline says: “The X-Men thought they had conquered death. They were wrong.”

Oh oh.

Marauders # 11, by Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli, is scheduled for release in May. Check out Newsarama later this month for Marvel’s full applications for May 2020.