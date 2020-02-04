Advertisement

Dear white people (and everyone else): review all the parts you already know about Dear White People.

A brand new season 3 trailer for Netflix’s Woke School comedy, which you’ll see above, opens with Sam’s declaration that she’s “done” with her provocative campus radio gift, and that’s not a huge one Change on foot. As one character put it: “If everyone stayed exactly the same, life could be tedious and predictable … just like the third season of a Netflix gift.” Like meta!

The rest of the trailer teases an easier, more silly season, in which Joelle takes a seat in Sam’s place in the radio sales room and promises: “Identical title, new shoot”. We also see: a queer-eye parody, known as US of Homosexual, with a British vogue knowledgeable who clears all white caps from a KKK member’s closet; Lionel takes a critical turn with S&M membership; Yvette Nicole Brown, who becomes a permanent member as Coco’s mother; and Giancarlo Esposito returns because he is the mysterious narrator for additional “Scooby Doo Mysteries,” as Lionel calls them.

Joelle sums it all up like this: “Suppose moonlight hits traffic and the metropolis, even though it boils over with all the tea.” Would you like a cup? Season 3 (sorry, “Quantity 3”) will be released on Friday August 2nd on Netflix. Press PLAY at the top for a quick look, then press the feedback below to share your ideas.