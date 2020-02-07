Advertisement

The actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ shared pictures of their promotions in Jaipur on Thursday. The two actors were there as they posted pictures from the streets of Pink City together and put the lyrics of their new song ‘Shayad’ in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan, who was first on Instagram, shared a photo of the duo and wrote: “Jo Tum Na Ho”. Shortly thereafter, Sara Ali Khan shared two pictures of herself with Aaryan and wrote: “Rahenge Hum Nahi”.

Aaryan and Khan, who are currently on a promotional tour, reached Jaipur on Thursday to promote their romantic comedy ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Love Aaj Kal ‘is the remake of the film of the same name from 2009. The original film starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and dealt with two love stories that take place in different epochs.

Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma can be seen in major roles, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, due to be released on February 14, shows Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.

