Deadline for the Law on Mandatory Mediation Before Litigation: CJI

Written by Ananthakrishnan G

New Delhi

February 9th 2020

Justice Bobde said solid “arbitration” was crucial for the development of institutional arbitration in India as it would ensure the availability and accessibility of practitioners with knowledge and experience. (PTI Photo)

SA Bobde, Chief Justice of India, highlighted the effectiveness of mediation in settling trade disputes and said on Saturday that it was time to pass a comprehensive law requiring mediation before a litigation.

“I think the time is ripe to draft a comprehensive law that includes mandatory mediation before a litigation and remedies the main disadvantage of a mediation contract, ie the unenforceability of a mediation contract would ensure efficiency and also Reduce the time dependency for both parties and courts, ”said the CJI.

At the third international conference organized by the Indian Court of Arbitration (ICA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the CJI said: “Perhaps a method could be found to confirm that an agreement has been freely entered into Mediation could become the most effective ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism) to make it executable like a degree. “

He said that arbitration is the preferred method of privately settling a variety of disputes today, “however, it must be remembered that this is at the expense of mediation and arbitration, which are much faster and cheaper.”

When tracking the history of the ADR in India, he pointed out that it is not a new phenomenon. “Arbitration and mediation are deeply rooted dispute resolution mechanisms in India’s business practices and social life. The wise Yajnavalkya is said to have linked problems with various arrangements in ancient Indian texts, including Srenis (professional guilds), Kula (family or clan gatherings). and Puga (tribunals made up of people who live in the same place), all of which come very close to the current arbitration system. “

Despite its long history, the Indian arbitration regime was considered archaic, unpredictable, and expensive after independence, and against this background, the 1996 Arbitration and Mediation Act was passed.

In recent years, according to CJI Bobde, “there has been an accelerated maturation of the Indian arbitration regime and the Indian community, which has been triggered by the ever increasing demand for arbitration services in India.”

The success of efforts to transform India into an international arbitration center depends on the care of the various interest groups to identify and address relevant concerns and problems.

Institutional arbitration has had limited success in India, as Indian parties still show a strong preference for ad hoc proceedings over institutional arbitration. He stressed the importance of the role of legal fraternity members in solving this problem, saying that “sound arbitration is crucial for this”.

The CJI also discussed the importance of “Disruptive Technologies” in arbitration, saying that “IA (International Arbitration) and AI (Artificial Intelligence), as one scientist puts it, are leading alternatives to the status quo: IA to traditional methods of Arbitration is dispute settlement, AI to traditional methods of performance “.

“Artificial intelligence could bring huge benefits to arbitration and its users. By enhancing human cognitive skills, AI-based services could help lawyers develop, identify better authorities, review documents, etc. AI-based arbitration is extremely promising for the arbitration community, ”he said.

