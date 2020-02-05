DC's FCBD release GENERATION ZERO connects WALLY WEST and DR. MANHATTAN

Advertisement

Credit: Francis Manapul (DC)

DC has announced its offerings for the Free Comic Book Day 2020 Generation zero – A one-shot that builds on the newly revised DC timeline, which became a canon with Wonder Woman # 750, and creates the conditions for the “future of the DC universe”.

The main story will be an epilogue to the current limited Flash Forward series – and apparently spoilers too – Wally West will take over from Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan – take a look Generation zero Title by Francis Manapul on the right.

Apparently, in unpublished number 6 (expected February 16), Wally will be the new steward of the Mobius Chair – who himself will be filled with the infinite power of Doctor Manhattan. DC had asked for the edition to have a “surprise ending”, but it appears that they themselves have spoiled part of it.

And what’s more, DC’s official description of Generation zero implies that it could spread in greater continuity: “Wally West can see the past, present and future of the DC universe all at once … including what needs to be changed.”

“The path to the future of DC starts with Generation zero! This 32-page edition features a stunning cover by Francis Manapul and the key stories from Wally West, The Fastest Man Alive, and Wonder Woman, the warrior princess of Themyscira. New and longtime fans cannot afford to miss anything Generation zero; This book lays the foundation for even more seismic changes in the DC universe.

“It all starts here and everything counts. ‘Flash Forward: Epilogue’ is an extension of the incredible conclusion to the six-day Flash Forward mini-series with brand new content from the series team by author Scott Lobdell and artist Brett Booth.

Page of WONDER WOMAN # 750

Credit: Bryan Hitch (DC)

“In order to save his children and the multiverse himself, Wally West makes the ultimate sacrifice by taking his place on the Möbius chair. Unknown, the chair packs a little extra power as it is powered by the godlike powers of Dr. Manhattan! Now Armed with infinite knowledge and the powers of a god, Wally West can see the past, present and future of the DC universe all at once … including what needs to be changed.

Generation zero will also include a reprint of this DC story that redefines the timeline, from Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch’s recent Wonder Woman # 750. In this story, Wonder Woman was transformed into DC’s “first hero” – appearing in 1930 to save the life of what was then the United States. President Franklin D. Roosevelt from an assassination attempt during the New York World’s Fair.

“When a nation learns more about their exploits, it inspires some citizens to think about their own unique gifts and how they can be used to protect the world – including Alan Scott, who will be the first green lantern!”

Next Generation zero, for Free Comic Book Day 2020 DC will release a flip book for middle-class readers that features two stories of young Bruce Wayne and his friends in Batman: Overdrive and Batman: Once Upon a Crime.

The free comic book day will take place on May 2nd.