Advertisement

Credit: DC

Press release

Advertisement

The first three finalists for the DCYou Unscripted fan competition were announced today at the end of two special episodes of DC UNIVERSE’S DC Daily. The project, in collaboration with Ideas United, received more than 1,100 submissions for ideas for unscripted series after being first announced at New York Comic-Con last year.

The three pitch ideas uniquely highlight elements of the comic fandom such as cosplay, the joy of local comic book stores and an exciting game show on the theme of escape. Each of the three locations will receive a pilot order that will be produced and broadcast on DC UNIVERSE later this spring, and one to receive a full series order. The winner will be announced later this year.

The DCYou Unscripted finalists are:

Molly Brady (Los Angeles): Three cosplayers will show their art and creativity in competition for honor, glory, money and prizes

Royce Miller (Bridgewater, SD): Eight teams play the role of goons for the most famous thieves of Gotham. Their objective? To escape the fearsome Blackgate penitentiary and its new director. With enough mazes, puzzles and traps to impress even the Riddler

Elora Powell (Tigard, OR): Comic book fans visit beloved comic book stores in local neighborhoods to explore how these stores provide inclusive and fun communities for real-life geeks

Set over two episodes and available for streaming on DC UNIVERSE, DC Daily captured the 10 original finalists working to refine their show ideas with industry veterans Dan Evans, Vice President, Creative Affairs and Creative Services, DC; Bridgette Theriault, Senior Vice-President, Development, Telepictures and Phil Jimenez, CD writer and artist. From there, the finalists presented their ideas to a panel of esteemed judges, including DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, DC Publisher Dan DiDio and Stage 13 Senior Vice President and General Manager Diana Mogollon.

For more information on DC UNIVERSE, visit http://www.DCUniverse.com.

Advertisement