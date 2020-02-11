DC and Marvel Comic Movie Lineup

Advertisement

Photo credit: Sony Pictures

Updated on January 14th, 2020 with new Black Widow ‘Special Look’ and Bloodshot Trailer.

(Click on the movie title for the latest trailer)

2020:

March 13: Bloodshot (Sony) (new trailer)

3rd of April: The new mutants

1st of May: Black widow (new ‘special look’)

June 5: Wonder Woman 1984

July 31: Morbius (Sony)

23rd October: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (Paramount)

November 6: eternal

2021:

February 12th: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

May 7: Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

25th June: The Batman

July 16: Untitled Sony-Marvel Studios Spider Man Continued (Sony)

6th of August: The suicide commission

November 5: Thor: love and thunder

December 22: Black Adam

2022:

February 18: Untitled Marvel Studios film

April 1: Untitled Shazam! episode

April 8: Untitled Spider-Man: In the spider verse episode

May 6: Untitled Black Panther episode

May 22: DC super pets

July 1: The Lightning

July 29: Untitled Marvel Studios film

October 7: Untitled Marvel Studios film

December 16: Untitled Aquaman episode

2023:

February 17: Untitled Marvel Studios film

May 5: Untitled Marvel Studios film

July 28: Untitled Marvel Studios film

November 3: Untitled Marvel Studios film