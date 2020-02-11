DC and Marvel Comic Movie Lineup

Photo credit: Sony Pictures
Updated on January 14th, 2020 with new Black Widow ‘Special Look’ and Bloodshot Trailer.
2020:
March 13: Bloodshot (Sony) (new trailer)
3rd of April: The new mutants
1st of May: Black widow (new ‘special look’)
June 5: Wonder Woman 1984
July 31: Morbius (Sony)
23rd October: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (Paramount)
November 6: eternal
2021:
February 12th: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
May 7: Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness
25th June: The Batman
July 16: Untitled Sony-Marvel Studios Spider Man Continued (Sony)
6th of August: The suicide commission
November 5: Thor: love and thunder
December 22: Black Adam
2022:
February 18: Untitled Marvel Studios film
April 1: Untitled Shazam! episode
April 8: Untitled Spider-Man: In the spider verse episode
May 6: Untitled Black Panther episode
May 22: DC super pets
July 1: The Lightning
July 29: Untitled Marvel Studios film
October 7: Untitled Marvel Studios film
December 16: Untitled Aquaman episode
2023:
February 17: Untitled Marvel Studios film
May 5: Untitled Marvel Studios film
July 28: Untitled Marvel Studios film
November 3: Untitled Marvel Studios film