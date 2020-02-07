Daylong police clash in Bell Gardens leaves dead suspect

Advertisement

An 11-hour police standoff has left Bell Gardens dead, officials said on Friday.

Police did not identify the suspect, but KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that it was a 17-year-old boy named Andrew Cortez from Bell Gardens.

Officials from the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office confirmed that Cortez died Thursday night at Bell Gardens. The cause of death was awaiting an autopsy.

According to a statement from the Bell Gardens Police Service, the police met with two people at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The interaction led the two men to flee the officers. As they were chased, one of them turned around and shot the police, police said. The officers retaliated.

After locating a suspect, the second suspect, the alleged shooter, barricaded himself inside a house. Police said he had a gun and was threatening to kill himself.

By telephone and loudspeakers, the police asked the suspect to surrender. Around 7:15 p.m. a special operations team fired tear gas at the scene while trying to fire it.

“The officers tried many other tactics to try to convince the suspect to leave, but without success,” said the authorities in the statement.

Around 8:45 p.m. they entered the scene and found the suspect insensitive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.