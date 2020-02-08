Advertisement

The much-discussed malang has finally appeared and the management of Mohit Suri has managed to earn 6.71 rupees on their first day. Malang with Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is an action thriller that hit theaters on February 7.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​went to Twitter to confirm the first day’s box office results. He wrote: “#Malang is decent on Day 1 … should have done better considering its genre … National multiplexes contribute 50% + to Day 1 business … Mass circuits low … Must display more than normal Jump on day 2, although business in #Delhi will be limited … Fr. 6,71 Cr. #India biz. “

February 8, 2020

ON Midday review of Malang reads, “Here what might have been a delicious thriller just turns out to be an observable and unforgettable revenge drama that is never as malang as I imagined.”

Malang is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg by Luv Films and Jay Shewakramani by Northern Lights Entertainment.

