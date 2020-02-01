DAVID SCHWIMMER (ROSS) PROPOSES NEW PROTAGONISTS FOR FRIENDS

Advertisement

Sure, no, sure, no … The friends’ return to the screen is a real hair roller coaster. While the protagonists seem to point out that it is closer than ever, the producers and creators of the collection have not given the inexperienced to give it away. A tug of war that is far from over.

However, the reality is that, as we discussed in previous tribes, every Courteney, Lisa, Jennifer, David, Matt, and Matthew are ready to relive this story. In this case, what could be the signs that will continue? And above all, how would your protagonists fit the plot again? David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) kindly seems to have the answer to these questions, and it has nothing to do with those who were his companions.

Because millennials found the collection, they thought that some of their scenes were loaded with machismo, racism, and homophobia. “I really have the feeling that almost all current topics in many areas are due to the fact that many topics are taken out of context. (…) I primarily say that there may have been inappropriate or insensitive issues, but I feel that my scale was pretty good at the moment. I used to be aware of social problems and gender issues. (…) There might be some black or Asian friends, ”he said in an interview for The Guardian. After these idioms, he said he had previously worked for Ross, Ladies of Color.

Statements that serve as examples of revolution and justification of equality, not only in traffic but also in a race. A fight in which David himself takes part, the origin of which lies in his personal genes.

“My mother was a lawyer for feminist activists (and generally an actress). My first memory in the theater was to see these feminist productions that my mother was in and to be in the front row with my father and mother to fight for women’s rights and gays, ”he added ,

There is no doubt that Schwimmer has developed into one of the observed actors on the small screen. Since appearing at Buddies in 1994, the sitcom has become one of the world’s largest leisure resources. Why is the continuity of your success? David associates him with the sedentary lifestyle of the young generations who are connected to the screen of their cell phones. “Buddies is nostalgic because it comes from a time when the world was fundamentally changing in terms of social networking and what we focused on. There were six people who sat and talked to each other,” he said.

