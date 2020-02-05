David Rose from Schitt's Creek is the true style icon of the series

Advertisement

Last fall I was obsessed with the camel-colored trenches and paisley-printed scarves that Shiv Roy wears at Succession. But after drinking Schitt’s Creek recently, I found that I was turning away from the tight pants of a potent potentate in favor of David Rose’s large black sweater and low crotch pants. Long before #SpookySzn blossomed on TikTok and e-girls blossomed, David (played by the inimitable Dan Levy) was bathed in ambiguous folds of Gothic couture and paved the way for a punk rebirth.

If you haven’t seen Schitt’s Creek (and Mariah Carey recommends it), he’ll follow the Roses, a wealthy family that loses everything and has to survive in a small Canadian town. They are totally crazy – in the most delightful way – and this also applies to their high-end fashion. From the first episode, I was forced to dress David, especially compared to the rest of his family. Moira, the matriarch, has a flair for the dramatic wigs inspired by Cyndi Lauper and Cher. The younger sister Alexis believes that Jimmy Choo Heels are suitable for community service. Papa Johnny dons Lanvin fits his job as a motel manager. But it is David – with his gender-specific hoodies and ultra-modern brass rings – who wins the most fashionably in my book. Except for melodrama, it’s all I want to embody this year. Here’s why.

Cold office chic

The parka season is just around the corner, but it can also be cool indoors. Fortunately, David’s signature hoodie is the perfect answer to your corporate blues. Fight chattering teeth with a fashionable sweater worn by Rick Owens in season five.

Advertisement

David owns a lot of Rick Owens, most of whom, according to the Toronto Star, pull Levy out of his own closet. Levy had set himself the task of tracking out outstanding pieces for other actors, such as a strapless pink dress by Raf Simons that Alexis wears in the series premiere. “We made purchases for sales items, online shops and vintage stores. Many of my friends are fashionable and we got most of the wardrobe on eBay for little money … Derek Lam loaned us a lot of things, “Levy told the star.” We bought from Rick Owens, McQueen and Ann Demeulemeester and mixed We mixed Maison Martin Margiela jewelry with Topshop. ”

Incognito diva

Because if you just can’t. In season 2, David desperately needs time to separate from Moira, Johnny, and Alexis, and escapes to a Mennonite farm. Three days later, they discover that he is crouched in a field and supports a Mennonite woman with her housework. Of course, he wears a slim Helmut Lang hoodie and oversized sunglasses – that’s how I want to dress for gardening from now on.

Pop-TV

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Dan said it took him a month and a half to research the internet to choose that particular look. “I knew there was the right insanity to make the character around you look completely absurd,” he said. “I had always remembered this Mohawk hoodie by Helmut Lang. I knew that I needed it for this scene … That is the joy of the show, the joy of the job for me, these dresses that I have worn for so long admired and seen, touched, felt and carried. ”

Zebra high rise skinny jeans

Haute hiking

When I inevitably wake up from my hibernation in Manhattan for a spring hike in the back country, I go like David: reluctantly in pants with low crotch.

Pop TV

In one of the most emotional moments in the series, David’s friend and business partner Patrick suggests a nature walk. For the special occasion, he combines a black sweater with chunky lace-up boots, extra-large rings and, of course, his characteristic baggy bottom.

Brushed metal ankle rings

Chunky lacquer lace-up shoes

Dressed in kilt

In season six (the last one, unfortunately for Schitt’s Creek), David is in a much better place than at the beginning of the show. He owns a retail store and is committed to the love of his life. And that means wedding planning.

Pop TV

For a foray through the venue, David wears a blurry black sweater, a detailed white undershirt, and a kilt. The kilt! It looks fantastic, and it’s not the first time he’s had one in the series. Hopefully it won’t be the last.

Wool wrap skirt

Alexander McQueen

$ 460.00

Schitt’s Creek will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on pop TV.

Rose Minutaglio

Employed author

Rose is an employee at ELLE.com who deals with culture, news and women’s issues.