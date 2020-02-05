David Cameron rejected the role of leading the climate change summit Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Boris Johnson at the launch of the next COP26 UN climate summit in the Science Museum. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe / PA Wire.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron reportedly refused an offer from Boris Johnson to lead the UN conference on climate change known as COP26.

The current prime minister asked his predecessor to become president, but was rejected, the Daily Telegraph reports, with the Times suggesting that former Tory leader William Hague was also being considered.

The revelation comes after Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about who would take the job at the launch of the event.

Former clean growth minister Claire O’Neill, who resigned as Tory MP from the general election, was fired as chairman of the talks by the prime minister’s special adviser, Dominic Cummings.

The government said the position would play a ministerial role in the future.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron during a radio interview. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA.

The UN climate talks, to be held in Glasgow in November, are the most important since the Paris Agreement to curb global warming in 2015.

MORE: Raab wrongly claims that PM has launched the climate summit alongside Richard Attenborough

Countries are expected to deliver more ambitious domestic greenhouse gas reduction plans by 2030 because the current proposals are not sufficient to prevent dangerous temperature rises.

Pressure is also being exerted on countries to prepare long-term emission reduction plans, with science now making it clear that the world must reduce greenhouse gases to zero in decades to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

The run-up to the talks will require a major diplomatic effort from the UK to secure ambitious climate action by countries – at a time when Britain is also negotiating trade agreements with the EU and other countries.

Asked about the role, Cameron said: “It was an honor to be asked to do that work and I am very grateful that I was asked.

“But I think it’s best in these situations if you have a minister doing the work; then you have one command line instead of, maybe, two people doing the same thing.”

In a conversation with the BBC, he said that “there are many things that I have already agreed to do this year, not least the work I do for Alzheimer’s Research UK, so I thought it was important to continue that work”.

“But I wish the government the best, I wish this climate change conference well, because it is absolutely vital.

“I am sure there will be a minister, or someone, who can do the work and do it very well. The government has my support in the future.”

Asked about his relationship with Johnson, Cameron refused to answer.

