David Byrne and The Weeknd perform live on Saturday night

Saturday Night Live has announced two major musical guest bookings: David Byrne and The Weeknd.

Byrne will appear on the sketch comedy show on February 29. The Talking Heads frontman last played SNL 31 (!) Years ago to support his debut solo album Rei Momo. Better yet, comedian John Mulaney is on board to moderate the episode.

The following week, on March 7th, the weekend was opened for the appearance on the SNL stage. He was a musical guest on the series in 2016. James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, will be responsible for hosting tasks.

It was recently announced that Byrne’s American Utopia album and subsequent Broadway production would be converted into a film under the direction of renowned director Spike Lee. The pop singer Abel Tesfaye started the year with the release of two singles, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless”.

SNL has had a number of notable musical performances this season, including the return of Eddie Murphy and the debuts of Lizzo and King Princess.

