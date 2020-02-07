Advertisement

The upcoming Is It Any Wonder? EP compiles six unreleased tracks from David Bowie’s career, all of which seem to date from the 90s. So far, the weekly drops have given us the live version of ChangesNowBowie from “The Man Who Sold The World” as well as the trio of “I Can’t Read ’97”, “Stay ’97” and “Baby Universal ’97” we one who makes David Bowie a DnB.

“Nuts”, the newest is it any miracle? Creating a track is a drum and bass burner. Bowie plays vocals, while Reeves plays Gabrels on the guitars and Mark Plati on the keyboards and programming. The trio produced it together during the last Earthling sessions in November 1996 and at the same time “The Last Thing You Do” was written and recorded.

This is the penultimate weekly release. The last drop of the week promises an “additional surprise”. Hear “nuts” below.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eL8IIaQVoEg [/ embed]

“Nuts” is now available on Parlophone.