Dave McCoy is dead. He made Mammoth Mountain a popular ski resort

Dave McCoy, an imposing pioneer of the California ski industry, who died with a vision, hard work and a knack for mechanics that transformed a distant Sierra peak into the legendary Mammoth Mountain ski resort. He was 104 years old.

A McCoy obituary posted on Sunday afternoon on the Mammoth Mountain website simply said, “Thank you, Dave McCoy, for everything.” No further details were given.

The mountain, about 300 miles north of Los Angeles off Highway 395, has been the center of McCoy’s life for more than six decades. In his hands, he has grown from a downhill deposit for friends to a profitable, debt-free operation of 3,000 workers and 4,000 acres of ski runs and lifts in Mammoth and June Mountains, the Mecca of generations of skiers and snowboarders.

Mammoth was one of the three most visited ski resorts in 2018, attracting approximately 1.21 million skiers and snowboarders, most of whom drove there on weekends from southern California.

“McCoy was part of a cohort of post-WWII pioneers who had an extraordinary sense of what they could do, which is why we have a place like Mammoth Mountain today,” said Hal Clifford, editor of Orion, a nature and cultural magazine. “This is a unique creation that never saw the light of day in the corporate planning room or in a discussion group.”

Bob Roberts, spokesperson for the California Ski Industry Assn., Described McCoy as “a visionary who played a central role in the development of the sport in the West.”

“McCoy’s passion was literally born of the snow,” said Roberts.

Born August 24, 1915 in El Segundo, McCoy was the son of a nomadic paving contractor with a passion for machinery. His parents separated when he was a teenager.

Shortly after graduating from high school, he moved to Independence, a hamlet in eastern Sierra where they still talk about his speed along Highway 395 on a brown and yellow Harley Davidson with a red bandana tied around the head.

Hidden on the side of this motorcycle, there were skis carved from ash wood.

McCoy bent the tips with steam from a boiler in a mine where his grandfather worked. He attached them to his log boots with inner tube strips.

As a young man, McCoy gathered grapes, pigs, sold firewood and tied flies to fishermen. Judging from the photographs taken in McCoy’s day, he liked to ski in T-shirts and jeans, or even shirtless.

McCoy was working as a soda jerk in a restaurant in Independence when he first laid eyes on his future wife, Roma.

“She was part of a group of cheerleaders, and they stopped to take sodas,” he recalls in an interview in early 2005. “I knew then and there, she was the right girl for me. They don’t make them love anymore. “

In the late 1930s, McCoy got a job as a snow surveyor for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. As the city’s hydrographer, he concluded that skiing was no better than on the massive extinct volcano with steep falls from all sides that drew storms like a sail.

In 1937, he parked his Ford Model A on a slope where snow fell early and hard on Mammoth Mountain. He lifted the back of the car and attached one end of a rope to the rear wheel and the other to a tree.

He charged 50 cents per person for what became the first tow rope on the mountain, which usually has ski snow from early November to early summer.

With the help of friends, McCoy weathered blizzards, droughts and economic downturns, building more and more sophisticated machines to pull skiers up the mountain and prepare the snow.

Dave and Roma married in 1941 in Yuma, Arizona, and then moved into a house in Bishop, an hour from Mammoth. They opened a mom-and-pop ski business, using one of its motorcycles as collateral to buy a used portable tow cable for $ 86.

McCoy obtained a year-over-year permit from the US Forest Service to perform portable towing anywhere in the eastern Sierra between Bridgeport and Bishop.

Yet no one other than McCoy considered Mammoth, which then had no more than a dozen permanent residents, as a major vacation spot.

“People told me it was snowing too much,” he recalls in an interview with The Times. “It was too stormy, too high and too far.” The McCoys hid their ropes in fishing rods and cigar boxes. Sometimes they traded elevators for staples.

In 1942, McCoy was running downhill in a state championship when he crashed, breaking the bones of his left leg. The doctors wanted to amputate him, but McCoy didn’t want to listen. His injuries, as well as his work as a government hydrographer, exempted him from his military duties during the Second World War.

The 1942 accident was just one of many serious spills on the trails and on his motorcycles and ATVs. At 87, McCoy lost control of his motorcycle and spent a month in hospital.

After World War II, southern California experienced an explosion of interest in skiing. But building a high-end ski resort at Mammoth Mountain still seemed like a dream when McCoy concocted a diesel-powered trailer that could move 1,800 skiers an hour.

Warren Miller, the late ski video producer and an old friend, recalled how skiers liked to say that, after hanging onto McCoy’s trailers for a few weekends, their right arms would be an inch longer than their left.

“Dave led a group of warm pioneers,” said Miller. “When a tow rope started to wear out, it stopped it, took out tools and repaired it itself. If the tow engine ran out of fuel, it would raise it by holding the tow cable in one hand and a five-gallon gas cylinder in the other. “

In the decades that followed, the lovable McCoy cleared land, laid concrete, lifted ski lift towers, operated cranes, and frequently queued up at his ski lifts to hear what his customers had to say about what worked and what didn’t work.

Many of the operation’s special tools, cranes, platforms, motors, and snow cats were built from scratch in McCoy’s garage, where he spent long hours experimenting with new models and modifying machines. available.

In 1955, in just three months – and 30 days ahead of schedule – Mammoth Mountain erected a high-capacity double chairlift 3,400 feet long with a vertical elevation of 1,000 feet. The 86 double-decker chairs in the elevator, which were diesel-powered, carried 900 skiers an hour – at the time, the largest such elevator in the state.

In the adjacent community of Mammoth Lakes, McCoy and his staff launched an aquatic district, a volunteer fire department, a regional hospital, a high school, a ski museum and a college.

Countless people have received jobs, financial assistance and even property from McCoy over the years. But much of what the reserved ski operator has done for others has not been made public.

“If he loved someone and felt that they had a positive contribution to make, they would help them,” said Bennett Kessler, the late owner of Bishop’s Sierra Wave radio and television station, who visited often at McCoy for advice and moral support over the years.

McCoy was loved by local families, who for decades enjoyed a variety of special privileges, such as discounted lessons and children’s ski passes.

McCoy also coached legions of hard-core ski competitors and young racers, some of whom made American Olympic teams. Among them, Robin Morning, who is writing a biography of McCoy entitled “Tracks of Passion”.

“We skied all day with him – he made us move – and he really believed that everything had to be fun,” said Morning, who was a member of the 1968 team.

In 1972, Mammoth took over Sierra Pacific Airlines, which transported 54-seat Convairs from Los Angeles, Burbank, Fresno and Reno directly to Mammoth Lakes Airport until 1978. It was sold to cut costs after a series of years of drought.

At that time, Mammoth’s ski patrol quit their job after the death of a ski area employee and another lost part of his hand due to accidental explosions during avalanche control work. McCoy and one of his employees completed the perilous work, detonating charges on cloudy and windy mountain peaks.

As the operation became a large-scale resort, critics complained that McCoy spent too much time tweaking the mountain and not enough to improve local amenities. As a result, Mammoth struggled with a nagging image as everyone’s “Sears, Roebuck” vacation resort of cheap rooms and fast food.

In the early 1990s, faced with prolonged drought, fear of the volcano and recession, McCoy was forced to lay off 150 workers, some of whom had worked on the mountain for decades.

To avoid bankruptcy, Mammoth installed large snowmaking machines that could guarantee Thanksgiving Day opening.

In 1996, Vancouver-based Intrawest Corp. bought a large stake in the operation, which moved to make the neighborhood more upscale by building a craftsman-style accommodation, entertainment and shopping center called the Village at Mammoth.

In October 2005, McCoy announced plans to sell a majority stake in the resort to Starwood Capital Group for $ 365 million, the largest sale of ski resorts in history.

At one point, when signing over 100 pages of documents that reportedly brought him $ 80 million, McCoy openly cried.

Later in the day, McCoy was sitting in his office, wistfully examining hundreds of awards, plaques and photographs of him going down the tracks, overseeing construction projects or covered in mud after off-road competitions.

“We did something here that everyone said was impossible,” he said.

Asked how he and his wife planned to spend the evening, he smiled and said, “As always, we come home, have dinner and watch the sunset. If it’s beautiful, I’ll take a picture of it. “

At 94, McCoy has found a new vocation as a tireless photographer, prowling the highways of the eastern Sierra hinterland several times a week on an all-terrain vehicle known as the Rhino, totaling one range of sophisticated cameras he called “my six shooters”.

Over the years, McCoy has archived hundreds of thousands of photographs on his personal computer attached to a 52-inch television screen used to review and edit the images.

They were mainly wildlife and sights he had known from his childhood: the long, open slopes of Mammoth Mountain, the cloud formations on the White Mountains, the iris blooms in the spring meadows, 13,649 feet Mt. Tom, poplars and birches, sagebrush, snow-fed streams, waterfalls and rocks carved by rain and wind to the point of resembling walruses, bears and human faces.

Personal favorites included an “angel in the sky” cloud formation taken in 2008 as he and Roma drove off-road a few miles from home.

“I looked up,” remembers Roma, “and I noticed swirls of clouds moving over the White Mountains. I grabbed Dave’s arm and said, “Stop! We have an angel up there. »»

McCoy aimed for his telephoto lens and waited. “I saw it take shape,” he recalls. “First his body, then his athletic thighs and legs. Then came the wings and the arms. Then she seemed to be carrying a torch. I took the photo.

“I still don’t understand this photo,” he said. “It must mean something.”

Dave McCoy and Rusty Gregory, CEO of Mammoth in 2005.

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Skiers ride a chairlift to Mammoth Mountain in this undated archive photo.

(Dave McCoy)

Mammoth Lakes, with Mammoth Mountain in the background, in an undated photograph.

(Dave McCoy)