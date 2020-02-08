Dave McCoy, founder of Mammoth Mountain, dies at 104 - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Dave McCoy, a ski industry pioneer and founder of Mammoth Mountain, who believed that the key to a successful life, to have fun and to work hard, died. He was 104 years old.

“It was a shock,” said Rusty Gregory, who has known McCoy since the early 1970s when Gregory worked as a lift operator at Mammoth Mountain before becoming CEO in 1995 as if he were always there. There are many of us who work there, but it really is the mountain. He did it. Nobody else had the courage to do it. “

Gregory said McCoy died peacefully at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8th at his home in Bishop.

“It’s a pretty emotional day,” he said, adding that it could be a coincidence that he died a day after a snow moon.

The news of McCoy’s death was first published on the Mammoth Mountain ski resort website: “Thank you, Dave McCoy, for everything.”

In an interview with the OK Register when he turned 100, McCoy called himself a “fun-loving man, not a businessman”.

And this quest for fun and adventure, he said, led to his long and successful life.

“Longevity happens because you’re a little fun,” said McCoy at the time he was sitting in his office on his sprawling ranch north of Bishop at the foot of the Sierra.

His office walls were covered with family photos that documented decades of Mammoth Mountain, a vision he realized in 1948 when he received special permission for a permanent ski resort on the remote – still volcanic – mountain. This permit allowed McCoy to take skiing to Southern California.

Today Mammoth Mountain is an extensive ski area that attracts more than 1.3 million skiers and snowboarders every year.

The vision

As a young hydrograph for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, McCoy spent his early years in the Sierra skiing in the back country and measuring snow cover to predict water supplies for the coming year.

In 1935, he and some of his friends built his first rope hoist out of an old truck frame and an old motor to take skiers uphill in Gray Meadows near Independence – a mining town on Highway 395. They built him to play for a weekend. But word got around and others wanted to know what all the turmoil about skiing was.

At that time, sport in the United States had not affected the popularity it had gained after the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley. But McCoy, who knew other sports, fell in love.

“I don’t know why I liked it so much,” he said in the register. “I just did it. I loved having slippery boards under my feet. “

At the age of 21, McCoy started working with other hydrographs that measure snow cover on Mammoth Mountain. Though it was a lonely hinterland at the time, he saw an opportunity as he drove down mammoth gorges and wide pools. He also saw plenty of snow. That’s how his dream started.

McCoy recalled that many people said his plan to build a ski mountain there could not be carried out. They said the slopes were too isolated, too windy and too high. You said it was too much snow.

“I knew better,” he told the registry. “I knew the descents there were perfect and I knew we never had to worry about snow. All we had to worry about was material things like elevators.”

In the early 1950s, thousands came to ski in the Eastern Sierra. McCoy built diesel engines in ropes to make them faster. In 1952, the U.S. Forest Service began reviewing plans to make Mammoth Mountain a full-service ski area. They built paved roads to the north side of Mammoth and issued a prospectus asking for $ 250,000 to build a European-style ski area with a chairlift and lodge.

When no investor showed up, the service went back to McCoy. He received a 25-year lease and agreed to build a chair lift on the north side of the mountain.

In 1953 he started to tow a free tow for friends. It was so much fun, he said, his friends offered to help. Others heard and came with different skills.

“We built this mountain with people who loved doing what they wanted to do there,” he said. “I didn’t know I could do it. I knew it had to be done.”

At Thanksgiving Day in 1955, McCoy opened the first lift in Mammoth Mountain. Every lodge and motel along the 395 was full. Roma McCoy, Dave’s wife, was sitting in the opening chair.

McCoy continued to expand the mountain and founded a ski team. In the 1960s, Mammoth had become a racing mecca. In one year, McCoy had 14 Olympic racing drivers on his team.

“I was crazy enough to make them think they were better people,” McCoy told the register.

Gary McCoy is the oldest of Dave and Roma’s six children.

“Whatever he did, I was always by his side,” said Gary McCoy about his father four years ago. “When we started building the elevators, I dug trenches and drove heavy machinery. I don’t think any of us ever noticed how big it was going to be.”

Driven by enthusiasm

By 1972, six more chairlifts had opened. In 1978 Gregory got a job there.

Gregory went to Mammoth Mountain to learn to ski for a season and to live the mountain lifestyle. He is now managing director of Alterra Mountain Co., the Denver-based company that now operates Mammoth Mountain.

Gregory previously remembered the register when he first met Dave and Roma McCoy. He worked at Chair 16 and held him there so the couple could board.

“Everyone knew Dave and Roma,” he said. “They were this incredibly athletic, good looking couple.”

Gregory got to know McCoy better when he was promoted to the maintenance and construction department of the mountain chairlifts.

“He was a real innovator in mining operations,” Gregory said of McCoy. “Dave always shared his discoveries and new ideas with people in other resorts. That was part of his unbridled enthusiasm. “

In 1986, McCoy bought June Mountain. His plan was to connect it to Mammoth Mountain and transform the area into a large European-style resort. The policy of keeping the wilderness undeveloped changed the way.

Over the years, McCoy said, he had received offers to work in other resorts for a lot of money, but he didn’t care.

“I’ve been working to fix things at Mammoth Mountain,” he said. “I always watched how it gets better tomorrow. I never cared about money. “

In the 1980s, as snowboarding developed, some thrill seekers climbed Mammoth Mountain. McCoy recalls how after hours of snow cat boarder he pulled the mountain up and watched them try tricks.

It was also in the 1980s that McCoy developed another of his passions that others could enjoy. When the snow melted, McCoy recognized the opportunity the mountain offered for mountain bike and motorcycle racing.

Vancouver’s Intrawest bought a significant portion of the mountain in 1996, but McCoy and his wife retained a controlling interest.

“That was our mountain,” said McCoy. “It was our area. There were many people who wanted to enjoy it. Money was not in the way, it was (too little) time. We had so little time between seasons to do better. “

But he stuck to it – always looking for faster lifts and better terrain.

And despite Mammoth’s generally abundant snowfall, McCoy made sure the mountain held its own in the drought years.

“I knew that good things were happening and when there were bad things I only dug a little deeper,” he said.

Build the city

McCoy put on his Salomon skis for the last time almost two decades ago and hadn’t been on the mountain since selling them in 2006. But he helped build the city around the mountain with his Mammoth Lakes Foundation, which he founded, in 1989.

In addition to the ski area, McCoy founded the city’s first water district, fire department, high school and college. When McCoy founded the foundation, there were no college students in Mammoth Lakes. 500 people are currently visiting the urban campus of the Cerro Coso Community College.

The foundation owns and operates the Edison Theater with 100 seats and the South Gateway Student Apartments with 59 beds. It owns 40 acres of land around the campus, which is thought to be for future expansion and community benefit.

“Dave is the greatest educator and motivator I have ever known,” Evan Russell, who had worked for McCoy on the mountain for decades and now heads the foundation, told the register. “I think we were the happiest people in the world who worked for Dave.”

For those like Gregory, who now spends much of his time in Dever and other Alterra ski areas worldwide, Mammoth Mountain will always be McCoy.

“Dave is skiing and California,” he said. “He is the last of these pioneers who came after World War II and founded the ski industry. Dave had fun doing it. He went skiing with his wife, children and friends. It was never a matter for him. He even sent Roma out to raise money for the cable, that’s why Mammut is such a special place. It still feels like Dave when you go there. It has a fun, personal atmosphere that you won’t find in other ski areas of this size Mammoth is Dave McCoy.