Dave Chappelle receives the Mark Twain Prize for his life's work in comedy

The cross-border comic Dave Chappelle is the latest winner of the Mark Twain Award for his life’s work in comedy. An honor given to the Kennedy Middle for the Performing Arts in Washington on Sunday evening.

The occasion is a homecoming for Chappelle, who grew up in a suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, attended the prestigious Duke Ellington College of the Arts in Washington and made his first HBO appearance in the capital.

Chappelle was already a well-known comic and comedic actor when he got his personal sketch comedy in 2003.

The gift on Comedy Central, “Chappelle’s Present”, was an instant hit. It mixed intelligent parodies that always optimized racist conventions with uniquely staged music productions, which included hip-hop and soul artists.

At the height of its reputation, Chappelle shocked the leisure business by turning away from a profitable contract renewal and giving up the present as it prepared for season three. He disappeared from the public eye and went on a long trip to Africa. He later defined that the pressure of the success of the present and the affect exploited by the community really made him feel “like a prostitute”.

Chappelle has been steadily returning to its performance, which has never been more effective, and now publishes popular stand-up specials for Netflix that cost no more than $ 1 million. Moving away from his personal success gift made him an inspiring image for artists and comedians who are minorities and for his willingness to sacrifice revenue to preserve his independence.

Two recipients are sometimes honored by a succession of testimonials, musical performances and rarely one or two shock visitors. This 12-month visitor list includes the comedians Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart and Tiffany Haddish, the musicians John Legend and Q-Tip, and the actors Bradley Cooper and Morgan Freeman.

The ceremony could air on January 7th on PBS.