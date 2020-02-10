Advertisement

While the 22-year-old actor talks about his contact with the theater, you can see flashes of the hump-toothed child who had become a night star with Taare Zameen Par 13 years ago. “Kaise Karenge? And Two Adorable Losers are comic capers. So people tell me, ‘Thank goodness, you’ll make the audience laugh now that you’ve sobbed at Taare Zameen Par,'” grins Darsheel Safary and talks about his two games lined up this month.

When he shared nine pictures with Aamir Khan in the drama, Safary knew he wanted to continue acting. You could imagine that the film’s rapid success in 2008 would have made his way into the industry easier, but the young man says that for a decade he’s still struggling to lose that image. “Years have passed, but for everyone I am still this child. They [still] connect me to the role. They are shocked to see what I look like today.”

Darsheel Safary played a dyslexic child in the main role of Aamir Khan

When the young actor is not rehearsing his plays, he plays auditions for “cool, out-of-the-box” roles. “I’ve had a number of meetings and stories, but it doesn’t make sense to talk about it until everything is done,” says Safary, who burned his fingers with Quickie in 2017. The coming-of-age film was touted as its debut vehicle as the main hero, but didn’t start. Smarter after the episode, he says: “I am now concentrating on the theater. It helps me as an actor; it has made me more confident and alert.”

