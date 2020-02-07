Darren Criss plays the lead role in the production of a musical comedy in Quibi

Advertisement

Darren Criss’ troubled days are not just over, they are. The joy Alum is ready for the production of leading roles royalties, a musical comedy collection for the short video service Quibi.

Described as “satirical examination of the often untold story of the songwriters behind the greatest hits in the world” royalties follows the rise of Sara and Pierce (Criss), an unconventional songwriting duo who should face the “unusual and funny challenges” of making a very nice melody week after week.

Each episode of the present will be characteristic personalities of the leisure world, who are fictional – and sometimes ridiculous – music stars. In addition to the executive production, Criss can even write the scripts and write authentic songs for the collection.

Although Criss is best identified joy, the place where he performed Blaine Anderson for 5 seasons, his TV work also consists of an Emmy winner activation The Murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,

And it’s not the only big title on board Quibi (short for “Fast Bites”): The platform, which can deliver content material with a runtime of 10 minutes or less, has recently had a movement thriller with green lights illuminated The Starvation video games“Liam Hemsworth. Script Collection with Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Anna Kendrick (Bad luck), Naomi Watts and extra are also in the works.

Quibi is scheduled to start in April 2020. Are you curious about royalties?