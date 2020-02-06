Darkest Hour announces tour dates for the 25th anniversary

Advertisement

Darkest Hour, experienced outfitters of metalcore and melodic death metal, celebrate their 25th anniversary with a North America tour on the west coast. Misery Signals and Sect will support the short hike.

To mark her career in the quarter century, Darkest Hour will play a deep cut setlist of songs that have never been performed live. The hike begins on April 16 in Denver at the Marquis Theater and leads from there to the southwest to the west coast, where it ends in Rickshaw on April 26 in Vancouver, Canada.

Advertisement

“West Coast! We are coming back to celebrate with all of you!” Darkest Hour noted in a press release. “We will be our best friends in Misery Signals (who are working on great new music) and one of our new favorite bands of old friends, Sect, for bring this little run with you. “

The band continued: “We will also be releasing our new expanded set list for deep cuts, in which we play songs that we have never played before, as well as songs that need to be celebrated!” This is a dream travel package for us! What better way is there for 2020!? Secure your tickets for the pre-sale at the following links and find out, this is another Darkest Hour concert that you don’t want to miss. “

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Darkest Hour opened a fan club through Patreon, where fans can unlock unpublished material and content from the band. The full list of anniversary shows and tour flyers can be found below. You can get tickets here.

Darkest Hour 2020 North America tour dates with misery signals and sect:

16.4. – Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater

17.4. – Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad

18.4. – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock

19.4. – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

20.4. – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

21.4. – Los Angeles, CA @ Club 1720

23.4. – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

24.04. – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

25.04. – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

26.04. – Vancouver, BC @ The Richshaw