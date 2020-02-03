Advertisement

The versatile, experienced actor and multi-syllabizer Danny DeVito, whose memorable roles include such roles in “Taxi” and “One Fly Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” by Miloš Forman, is awarded for his role in the ongoing Camerimage Worldwide Movie Pageant awarded his life’s work in Toruń, Poland, from November 9th to 16th.

At the award ceremony, DeVito shared an Oscar for Best Image with Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher as producers of Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich (2001). In 1978 he also received a Golden Globe for best actor in a supporting role for “Taxi”.

Camerimage is a movie-focused event, and festival goers are sure to see DeVito after collaborating with artists like Oliver Stapleton in Taylor Hackford’s “The Comic” (2016) and Dante Spinotti in Curtis Hanson’s “L.A. Confidential ”(1997), Donald Peterman on Barry Sonnenfield’s“ Get Shorty ”(1995), Stefan Czapsky on Tim Burton’s“ Batman Returns ”(1992) and Dean Cundey on Robert Zemecki’s“ Romancing the Stone ”(1984).

In addition to “Erin Brockovich”, DeVito has received producer credits for dozens of film and television orders, along with Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction”, Zack Braff’s “Backyard State” and Miloš Forman’s “Man on the Moon” true Andy Kaufman from “Taxi” knew.

His recent limited visibility in theatrical releases is due to the huge success of the dark FX and FXX comedy collection “It’s All Times Sunny in Philadelphia” that is now running in season 14. However, DeVito faces a characteristic comeback, first in Jake Kasdan’s “Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree”, and then in Ivan Reitman’s “Triplets” as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s twin brother, through which he apparently also has a twin in Eddie Murphy.

DeVito’s subsequent excursion as a director: “St. Sebastian ”, a story of survivors in post-apocalyptic Russia after the nuclear war.