Danny Carey Honors Neil Peart During Tool's Grammy 2020 Speech

As reported on Sunday night, Tool won the best metal performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. During the band’s acceptance speech, drummer Danny Carey paid tribute to the late Rush legend Neil Peart.

Tool won the trophy for their song “7empest”, a song from the group’s 2019 album, Fear Inoculum. Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor were on hand to accept the honor at the non-televised Grammy pre-ceremony, which took place just before the main show.

While accepting the award, Carey joked: “It kind of renews my faith in humanity to know that there is a long attention span that can listen to a 12 minute song.”

After naming all of her group mates, Carey thanked his wife and mentioned that they had another child on the way. He then turned his attention to the “drum gods” who preceded him.

“As artists, we are all influenced by the people who precede us. For me, they are all the great gods of the drum … and I do my best to channel them each time I work. Namely [Led Zeppelin’s ] John Bonham, [jazz legend] Tony Williams, and recently my good friend Neil Peart. It’s for all of you. “

Carey visibly choked on mentioning Peart’s name, as seen in the video below.

Tool paid tribute to Peart the night the drummer’s death was made public, Carey playing a part of Rush’s “A Passage to Bangkok” during the group’s concert in San Diego on January 10.

Peart died on January 7 at the age of 67 after a secret battle against brain cancer.

Watch Tool’s full Grammy acceptance speech below.

