Danielle Jonas' new line of jewelry was inspired by her daughters

The Jonas Brothers aren’t the only ones starting from scratch.

Danielle Jonas has been married to Kevin, the oldest member of the previous Disney Channel band, for 10 years. However, their lives have changed significantly recently when the trio reunited after a six-year hiatus.

The group is now on their Happiness Begins world tour, where Danielle and the couple’s two younger daughters (Alena, 5, and Valentina, 3) each become a member of their father on the street.

To celebrate this exciting time in her life, 33-year-old Danielle designed a “New Beginnings” range for her namesake jewelry line filled with opals, which is not only the birthstone of her teenage daughter Valentina, but also the logo of a new beginning.

“The whole opal line is the feeling for me: the beginning of Kevin’s new beginning and Alena’s beginnings and our entire life are a bit different,” said Jonas webpage Six Type. The various options, dainty rings, earrings, and necklaces, cost between $ 45 and $ 70.

Danielle is not the one in her household who loves jewelry. She has shared the obsession with her daughters, who usually ask to borrow items and have inspired them to think about designing children’s equipment sooner or later.

On the first day of her kindergarten, Alena even asked to put on the Valentina bracelet ($ 75), which was named after her little sister and is made to measure with completely different birthstones.

And Danielle and her household are not the ones Jonases have had an enormous year. Kevin’s brothers Nick and Joe, who were recently married (to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, respectively), and all three “J-Sisters” even starred in the band’s first post-reunion music video summer season, a starring actor for Danielle.

“I was honored,” she said of her “sucker” role. “It was nerve-wracking because I’m just shy. I don’t do that stuff. Pri and Sophie are out in public and usually make films. I was so nervous about being behind them, but everyone was so sweet and inspiring to me. “

To commemorate his spouse’s cameo in the clip, Kevin recently unveiled a new tattoo on his forearm in her honor. “He gets carried away by the tattoos,” Danielle joked before realizing that ink was just his way of marking important milestones.

“He’s starting to do with what I’ve been doing with jewelry all my life. These are graceful little problems that I can add to later.”

Danielle Jonas in articles from her new range. Danielle Jonas