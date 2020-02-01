Advertisement

Warning: The next one includes spoilers from Season 7 of Orange Is the New Black. Do not continue to study until you have completed the sequence finale.

Justice is simply not served for Orange Is the New Blacks Taystee. As the Netflix prison drama concludes, the inmate is more likely to spend the rest of her life behind bars for a crime she didn’t commit. But somehow hope is not lost.

In the 90-minute sequence finale, Taystee returns to her bunk to look for an envelope from Tamika. It contains the GED certificates for her 4 college students along with the Pennsylvania man who died not long ago.

“I feel comfortable [Taystee] is finally getting something good out of what she can give,” actress Danielle Brooks told TVLine. “When she sees these GED certificates, especially those from Pennsatucky, it’s a little ‘OK, there’s a goal for my life.'”

Together with Tamika, Suzanne and Mr. Caputo, Taystee finally finds it in herself to move forward with the help of her buddies. “It is one thing to have another person say,” I think your life depends on a high price. “

After deciding to continue, Taystee will contact Judy King and jointly set up the Poussey Washington Fund, a microcredit program for newly introduced inmates. In addition, Taystee starts a literacy course to organize the first micro-borrowers to be outside forever.

For Brooks, setting up the Poussey Washington Fund isn’t a convenient end for Taystee. It’s just another step ahead. “In the past, the cozy ending went out of the window for a long time,” she says. “It was a long time ago, even earlier than [the life sentence] because Taystee probably wasn’t even supposed to be in prison.” If anything, Taystee is “on a novelty course,” and it was necessary for Brooks that this “novelty” be physically represented. She went to sequencer Jenji Kohan and asked not to wear Taystee’s wig in the rest of the scene.

“I said to Jenji,” It looks like I’m still holding on to all the weight … all the stuff Taystee passed, “and I asked her if I could take off the wig.” nice concept.

Brooks remains cautiously optimistic when asked what the future holds for Taystee.

“She is the kind of person who called someone like Bryan Stevenson [founder of the Equal Justice Initiative] in 10 years and said, ‘Hey, can you help me like I did before? wrongly accused. “And I think he would support her,” she says. “I think it’s just a matter of time before the system changes and Taystee gets the justice she deserves.”