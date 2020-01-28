Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, January 28 (UPI) – The fate of humanity is no longer at stake in the TBS comedy Miracle Workers. Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi return to season 2, which takes place in the medieval past, where they find new smiles as completely different characters.

Season 1 cast Buscemi as a dissatisfied God who decides to end humanity. Radcliffe played a collaborator from heaven who convinced him not to let two people fall in love. Season 2 casts Radcliffe like a medieval prince.

“He doesn’t like his father’s kind of tyrannical blood, but he is psychotically stupid and has a complete lack of empathy or self-awareness,” said Radcliffe via satellite as part of a recent panel of the Television Critics Association.

“The Alexandra of Geraldine character (Viswanathan) and the Lord Vexler character of Karan (Soni) teach them something hopefully more human,” he said.

A new character turned out to be Radcliffe not as challenging as his new costars. He has scenes with ducks that were less predictable than human actors. A duck went to the bathroom in Radcliffe’s eye.

“In short, the duck was on the ground,” said Radcliffe. “The only thing I saw was that the species of its feathers disturbed, and then like a millisecond later, I felt something touch my eye and I thought,” “Ah, that’s absolutely what that is.” “

Since he finished the eighth Harry Potter film in 2011, Radcliffe has explored comedy more. He cast votes for it The Simpsons, Bojack Horseman and Robot Chicken, played in the romantic comedy What if and played a windy corpse Swiss army man.

Miracle Workers asks Radcliffe to be funny every week, but acting is acting for him.

“Comedy is hard, but I think it’s very hard for the writers,” said Radcliffe. “We are all actually coming in and reaping the benefits. There are timing and precision and all that stuff, and it’s hard, but it’s just acting. It’s all fun at the end of the day.”

Despite Miracle Workers creator Simon Rich restarted the story for season 2, and performing with the same cast remained consistent.

“I think this is really one of the great things about coming back and working with the same group of people again,” said Radcliffe. “We get the chance to form and learn those relationships and enjoy some sort of coming back to that chemistry for a second season.”

Steve Buscemi is playing a modest farmer for the Prince of Radcliffe this time and is called Eddie (Expletive) shoveler. His job is to clean up the excrement of the kingdom. Buscemi considered it a step higher than playing God in season 1.

“God was so isolated and depressed and confused and in his own world, and everyone had to treat him kind of child’s gloves,” Buscemi said on the panel. “He has stood in the way of everyone, but Eddie, he is like a pillar of the community.

“People depend on him and he is proud of what he does. He is a worker, and he has a wonderful family that he loves, and he has friends. People like him.”

By playing an excrement creator, Buscemi appreciated the comfort of modern life.

“What’s weird was doing a show like this and being so grateful for what we have,” Buscemi said. “Every morning I would take a shower and go,” Well, you couldn’t do that. ” (Or) flush the toilet. You will be really grateful for it, just like everyday things that you take for granted. “

Radcliffe agreed.

“When someone says,” I was born of my time, “or” I wish I was born in another time, “I say,” No, you don’t. It was horrible. “

Miracle Workers returns to TBS on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m.

