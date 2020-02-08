Daniel Craig, Chris Evans starring Knives Out, officially continued at Lionsgate: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Monica Yadav

Created: February 8, 2020 – 5 p.m. IST

One of the biggest hits of 2019 was Rian Johnson’s whodunnit drama Knives Out with an ensemble conducted by Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon. But it seems that the sequel is officially in progress at Lionsgate.

While promoting the film, Rian Johnson was interested in continuing Daniel Craig’s role as private investigator Benoit Blanc. The sequel, which is officially in progress, has been confirmed by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, but they have yet to reveal which Agatha Christie thriller will advance the story.

The film has won multiple awards, including three Golden Globes nominations, Best Original Screenplay at BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the WGA Awards. You are also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars.

