Dani Garavelli: Why I'm happy that students are learning Gaelic

Experience shows that the chance to grow up fluently in two languages ​​will improve the education of schoolchildren in the western islands, writes Dani Garavelli

My father’s mother tongue was Italian. When he first came to this country in 1963, his English was practically non-existent. He made a lot of mistakes. Once he put a letter in a trash can that said

Children at Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pairce Gaelic primary school in Edinburgh. Picture: Neil Hanna

LITTER legend. But he was a hard worker and a quick learner. And in the mid-1970s, he was able to assert himself at Scrabble.

One of my memories of him is that he freaked out because he forgot the Italian word for grapefruit. It’s “Pompelmo” – one of the few words I remember then, along with “Zanzari” (mosquitos because I was bitten a lot) and “fiammiferi” (matches because I was often sent to buy them) ,

I was not raised bilingual. My father worked many hours and I spent most of my time with my Scottish mother. Instead, I was sent to the Italian class on Saturday morning, which I hated because most of the other kids talked about it at home. From time to time my father prescribed the dining table as a pure Italian zone. That night I ate in sullen silence.

Then when I was 10 years old my father died and so, although I later took up my higher position, I never became fluent enough to keep up with the loud, free-flowing conversation that is an integral part of Italian family life ,

In retrospect, it feels a shame. Being able to speak more than one language is a gift. It broadens your horizons and makes you more employable. Language and culture are also closely related. The language of a country shapes its ideas as surely as they express them. It is fundamental to his identity and sense of humor. If you don’t share a language, it is difficult to share jokes. And the ability to share jokes is at the heart of human relationships.

My lack of language skills was partly responsible for the fact that I had finally freed myself from my Italian heritage. If your language skills are mixed; If you are unable to capture subtexts, allusions and nuances, however hard you try to belong, you will always look outside.

I’ve been thinking about it since reading about Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar’s plan to increase bilingualism. Starting next year, students starting elementary school will be taught in Gaelic and will only switch to English in the fourth elementary school. At this point, it should be natural for them to speak Gaelic.

The idea is inspired. Around 23,000 of the western island population speak the language, and more than half of the parents already agree to Gaelic Medium Education (GME). By setting GME as the default with an opt-out for parents who oppose it, the local authority positions bilingualism as the norm.

Anyone who has seen their primary school child taught French as part of the Scottish government’s 1 + 2 policy understands the limits of trying to integrate a foreign language into a crowded curriculum. GME overcomes these limitations. And it’s an approach that’s becoming increasingly popular elsewhere. The number of children enrolled in Canada’s French immersion schools increased by a fifth between 2012 and 2015, as ambitious parents recognized the educational benefits.

In this context, the intervention by Scottish conservative education spokeswoman Liz Smith last week is out of date. She described the move of the western islands as “deeply disturbing” and suggested that teaching in Gaelic could disadvantage students.

There is no evidence of this. How the Human Cognitive Neuroscientist Dr. As Thomas Bak wrote in a letter to The Scotsman, such a view is based on the assumption that since there is limited space in our brain, adding something new means removing something else.

“It requires that all of the insights we learn are not connected,” he wrote. “This is not the case. Every new piece of information that we receive is integrated into existing knowledge and can thus strengthen rather than weaken what we already know.”

Studies show that bilingual children outperform their monoglot counterparts in cognitive tests. These benefits extend into later life, with bilingualism associated with the delayed onset of dementia and better recovery from a stroke.

If more Gaelic is spoken, some of the damage caused by the Education Act of 1872 is eliminated and the next generation is re-associated with their own culture. This pernicious law put an end to Gaelic middle schools and punished those who continued to use the language.

The establishment’s contempt for the country’s minority languages ​​continued into the second half of the 20th century, and those who spoke in something other than normal English were still struck in the 1970s.

It was not surprising that this impressive language was starting to die. Between 1891 and 2011 the number of Gaelic speakers decreased from 210,000 to 57,000 (only 32,000 were able to understand, speak, read and write).

However, there was a rethink in the 1980s. Politicians were gradually realizing the potential of the Gaelic to revive depopulated areas and to boost economic growth. Funds for Gaelic art, television and education were increased, and Gaelic middle schools were opened both in the central belt and in traditional Gaelic-speaking areas.

Until recently, there was a bipartisan consensus on its importance. In 2005, the then Labor Administration in Holyrood passed a law to protect and promote Gaelic.

As with many others, however, Gaelic was repolitized by the Indyref, with ultra-Unionists viewing it as a nationalist totem. Any attempt to strengthen it has a backlash. How much ink was wasted on the cost of Gaelic traffic signs? According to Transport Scotland, only £ 3,510 was spent between 2014 and 2017, and the Scottish government has received only two complaints so far.

The same feelings were expressed about including Scots in the primary school curriculum, although reading a handful of poems is unlikely to make students SNP activists.

It is of course not uncommon for minority languages ​​to encounter resistance. Disagreements over the Irish Language Law – which should give the Irish language the same status in Northern Ireland – contributed to the collapse of Stormont.

But such hostility is short-sighted. Moderate and culturally-minded unionists understand this. Last week, Donald Cameron, MSP of Tory for the Highlands and Islands, tweeted his support for the Western Isles plan (provided enough good GME teachers could be hired). He distanced himself from Smith and said that his party has been promoting Gaelic for 40 years.

It wasn’t the first time Cameron said anything. In 2018, he appealed to ultra Unionists to weaken their rhetoric about language. After studying it himself, he understands its value.

What the western islands are trying to do is impressive. If it succeeds, it will produce a generation of children who are at home with both Gaelic and English. As someone who has missed bilingualism, I am glad that their students are given a skill that will help them stay in touch with their legacy. And I find it deeply troubling that anyone wants to go there.

