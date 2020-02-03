Dani Carvajal reappears at the best moment

Advertisement

The previous championship did not end properly and did not begin properly. Dani Carvajal has had a detrimental decrease in efficiency after years of life insurance coverage, each in terms of protection and personal injury. The electrifying football of the Madrid facet disappeared out of the blue, perhaps overwhelmed by the dangerous moment of the crew.

Carvajal received the spot on his return to Actual Madrid in 2013 after a spectacular 12 months at Bayer Leverkusen. The defender had a spectacular bellows that allowed him to be continuously present throughout the actual wing. Above all, it was his good technical quality that prompted Carlo Ancelotti to present himself in the preliminary round about Álvaro Arbeloa. Former Liverpool was the band’s owner for 4 seasons, but his technical limitations quickly made him appear as evidence when he appeared for Valdebeba’s Dani Carvajal in Germany.

From then until the last 12 months there was no question. Neither the 40 million euros that Danilo paid, nor the various 40 that were invested in Álvaro Odriozolas last summer, nor the energy of Nacho Fernández, the boy of Madrid protection, have ever jeopardized the possession of Leganés.

Perhaps it was the lack of actual competitors that caused Spaniards around the world to slow down and start linking performance, which left something to be desired. It was exactly the place where he suffered the most among the Spanish nationwide workforce, and certainly the real reason why he used the funds he had ended in the past month and a half again.

Robert Moreno, already a former Spanish voter, was determined to guess Jesús Navas on the side of La Roja and the Sevillian did not abandon him. The world champion has taken the place and Carvajal has realized that if he didn’t change the situation immediately, he would have to look at Euro 2020 from the bank while a 34-year-old veteran operated around his band.

At the same pace at which Actual Madrid returned after the goal in Mallorca (final of Alvaro Odriozola), Dani Carvajal prevailed and proved that he is a football player like the Cup of a Pine.

His game against PSG was commendable, but unlike Alavés, he gave a brand new twist.

The squad was a pain for his band throughout the game and wore Basque protection. At the finish line, he discovered the price for his perseverance and scored the winning goal.

He had rounded it up for weeks and was considered one of the Actual Madrid players who had tackled the most, and in Mendizorroza he was able to have a good time recently – also crucial. His goals The current Madrid boss in front of FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid faces Wanda Metropolitano, so beating the Basque occupation may be the key to the future.

A nice piece of information (another one) about the resurgence of a capital participant at the Santiago Bernabéu in the past 5 years and that he, like many others, had been carried away to indicate that he described the worst grade as knowledgeable. Now he seems to have turned the tortilla in his membership and is concentrating on denying Nava’s property in La Roja.