Dangerous Liaisons series customization ordered from Starz - but there's a twist

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Escape the powder wigs and hoop skirts as Starz is led back to the 18th century.

The premium taxi driver has ordered for collection Dangerous romancesTVLine has adapted the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

Originally printed in 1782, Dangerous romances tells the story of Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont, two rivals and ex-lovers who use seduction as a tool to rule others. The Starz collection will still be a prequel, telling the story of Merteuil and Valmont after they met as passionate younger lovers in the slums of 18th century Paris.

Advertisement

The challenge is likely instructed from Merteuil’s perspective and is described as an “exciting, horny, and provocative” model of history tailored “for 21st century viewers”. Harriet Warner (The alienist, call the midwife) will write the eight-episode season and produce it as an executive producer, and he or she will also act as a showrunner. However, a release date has not yet been introduced.

Dangerous romances was previously converted into an Oscar-winning film from 1988 (see picture above) starring Glenn Shut as Merteuil and John Malkovich as Valmont.

Starz also ordered the authenticity documents Leavenworthwho counts Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh among his government producers. The challenge tells the story of Clint Lorance, a former military lieutenant who is serving a 19-year prison sentence for murder after setting three men on fire while in Afghanistan. When Lorance tries to lift his conviction, Leavenworth I will “analyze the system in giants and at the end check the stability of guilt and innocence under the unfathomable circumstances of the war at this moment,” the official description said.

Leavenworth Premiere on Sunday October 20th.