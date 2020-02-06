D’Angelo Russell traded for Andrew Wiggins and picks for Timberwolves - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

By Wes Goldberg

NEW YORK – The Golden State Warriors have agreed to exchange Point Guard D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins wing, a protected first round goal in 2021 and a second round goal in 2021, a source confirmed by The Mercury News ,

Minnesota’s 2021 election is protected for the top 3 selection, but will be left unprotected in 2022. The warriors will also forward Guardians Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves. This was first reported by ESPN.

In the days leading up to Thursday’s close, the Timberwolves continued to pursue bringing Russell together with the franchise centerpiece Karl-Anthony Towns. The two have been friends for many years. Russell averaged 23.6 points in 43 games, 37.4% in 3 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 33 games this season.

For Golden State, Wiggins [24] provides a player who can play a little striker and allow Klay Thompson to switch back to shooter as soon as he is well.

Wiggins, number 1 in the 2014 NBA draft, has not held his draft position in his five seasons in Minnesota. With the warriors, he will have the opportunity to improve his career and reputation.

In 42 games this season he scored an average of 22.4 points with 44.4% shots, 33.1% from the 3-point range, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.6 minutes per game.

The trade increases the Golden State squad to nine players who will have to occupy several places in the coming days.