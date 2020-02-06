D'Angelo Russell levels of trade: Timberwolves get their man; Fighters disappoint with return

Advertisement

The Timberwolves and Warriors worked out a blockbuster trade just before the NBA deadline on Thursday afternoon, with D’Angelo Russell heading for Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins and two future design harvests. Bench players Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans were also shipped to Minnesota in the deal.

With Minnesota 2021 first round draw pick (protected to No. 3) and a second round selection, Golden State gets the means to smoothly rebuild its team with young talent such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green Age. Meanwhile, Wiggins probably offers a better match in the short term alongside Curry and Thompson than Russell.

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected up to No. 3, and unprotected in 2022, per source. Minnesota continued to push for Russell, who wanted it to be a free agency since the summer, and eventually got the point guard who thought Gerssson Rosas would match with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Timberwolves are said to have been interested in Russell since last summer because they wanted the guard to be a powerful combination with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Here are our first numbers for the course:

Timberwolves: A

Minnesota really wanted Russell. Russell got it. That is a big problem for a franchise that is criticized so often because it has done almost everything wrong because it is trying to take advantage of Towns’ enormous talent.

Russell is 23 years old and ready to score many seasons. He has an average of 23.6 points per game this year and has experience helping to change the destiny of a Brooklyn franchise. The pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop with Towns will be a beautiful sight. The duo are already close after developing a close friendship via the AAU circuit. Suns star Devin Booker is the third amigo in friendship; if Minnesota can ever acquire it, fans will faint with happiness.

Andrew Wiggins has a big contract until 2022-23 and despite some growth this year, he was never a favorite of Minnesota, given his inability to fully develop since joining the competition. The first pick of the first pick that Minnesota gave up could hurt, but if the Timberwolves become a play-off team, it doesn’t matter.

Warriors: C-

Golden State reportedly planned to hold Russell until the summer unless it was blown away by a trade offer. Was this really a bid that blew away the front office? If so, it seems to reflect poorly on his judgment.

Russell, who was taken over from the Nets last summer, never had a real chance to play alongside Curry or Thompson. The Warriors will never know how explosive that trio could have been.

Of course, since Wiggins is an attacker, he makes a more natural fit in next year’s line-up. Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and perhaps 2020 NBA Draft prospect James Wiseman would be a tasty starting five. But Wiggins ‘hefty contract limits the Warriors’ future flexibility, and there is no guarantee that he will ever be better than Russell. In some ways, Wiggins is just a better version of Harrison Barnes – an important roster, but often more frustrating than game-changing.

The choice is great if the Timberwolves are poor and coincide with a stacked design class. None of these things are guaranteed. For example, if the choice is 15, then this deal will be especially difficult for Golden State to swallow.

Maybe next year the Warriors will go all the way back to dominance with Curry and Thompson healthy, and Wiggins strengthened by a winning basketball team. But for now it feels like an overwhelming return for their largest trading ship.