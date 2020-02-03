D’Angelo Russell, Drummond, MKG and more

Advertisement

So far, five trades have declined this season, the most effective of which is buying Utah Jazz Jordan Clarkson from the landing of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers Trevor Arizawho got used to his new team wonderfully. Some of the other movements that have declined include trading for Dallas Mavericks Willie Cauley stone and bring the Atlanta Hawks Jeff Teague back to play a spare role Trae YoungAlthough none of the players has done much for their new club.

If we now enter the home stretch before the February 6 trading date, there is a chance that the action will at least accelerate a little.

Below, HoopsHype ranks among the five players who spread the most rumors on the website’s trading page last week.

5. D’ANGELO RUSSELL

Scuttle has taken up recently D’Angelo Russell’s Trading prospects, but that doesn’t mean moving is imminent. Rather, we know where it is possible that it could end in summer when the Golden State Warriors have done so Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back in full health and many believe that they will try to move their third all-star guard.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly still the most likely landing site for Russell as they have a massive need for ball handlers and know Russell is close to their best player. Karl Anthony Towns,

Here’s what The Athletic is Anthony Slater reported:

“Part of the motivation for Minnesota’s Russell hunt is clearly his relationship with Towns. They are close friends. Towns was part of the contingent that hit Russell hard this summer. The Wolves know that the takeover of Russell Towns is not just about his favorite pick-and-roll partner, but also gives them time and confidence. The warriors are aware of this dynamic. It automatically increases Russell’s market value when talking to the wolves. Minnesota has Andrew Wiggins, who has a similar contract to Russell and met a larger need for position, dwarfed. “

Andrew Wiggins For Russell, it may not be the perfect talent for a like-for-like swap, but it could be a good place to start for the two teams. We’ll see where that goes in the off-season.

4. MICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRIST

The Charlotte Hornets are sitting at 4:33 p.m. as we approach the trade date, five games before the final playoff point of the East. It is only natural, therefore, that they are considered the main candidates to extradite some veterans in the next week.

Such a player is Michael Kidd-Gilchristwho is a capable full-back and has two factors in the last year of his contract that could make him attractive to competitors.

And apparently a team took note of it when it was reported this week that Dallas kicked the tires because of a possible deal for Kidd-Gilchrist:

Mavericks who report to @rick_bonnell are considering adding a 3/4 defender. I was told that they “kicked” Charlotte’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but only for exploration at this time. Close of trading is a week from today.

– Brad Townsend (@townbrad), January 31, 2020

The 26-year-old defensive specialist could be an accomplished companion for Dallas, as his outstanding skills would fit well in the competition Dorian Finney-Smithand his thrifty play style would not score goals for the team’s stars. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis,

3. DEWAYNE DEDMON

Sacramento King’s tall man Dewayne Dedmon has seen himself removed from his team’s rotation, applied for a trade, fined, reinstated, and reconciled with Sacramento, all within the past month.

Quite a lot going on for a player who scores an average of just under six points per game for his career, but that’s how it works in the modern NBA.

Regardless, according to recent reports on Dedmon’s commercial candidacy, Atlanta is keeping an eye on the great man who has spent his two best career seasons as a member of the Hawks.

Dedmon’s rim-friendly, floor-length chops would go well with Atlanta’s requirements, and his experienced leadership could help bring promising power forward John Collins,

2. MARCUS MORRIS

Although many New York reports say that Marcus Morris It would be preferable to stay a kink in the long run, which does not affect the reported interest of competitors in the league.

In particular, the Los Angeles Clippers hoped the Knicks would change their minds to keep Morris over the trading period so they could get in and expand their front court.

Morris has a fantastic campaign for New York, probably the best since joining the NBA, with an average of 19 points per game and 43.8 percent of his outside chance. This and its defensive versatility and overall toughness make it a fantastic addition to any competitor.

But it looks like both Morris and the Knicks are ready to stick it out and agree on a long-term contract this summer. We’ll see if this changes.

1. ANDRE DRUMMOND

Since we enter the week of the trading period, Andre Drummonds Reports from around the world have reportedly continued to stall the market.

And as long as the Detroit Pistons don’t lower their expectations of a potential return – they want to let money and an asset expire, either in the form of a first-round draft pick or a young high-up player – this probably won’t change , because Drummond, as productive as it is, currently makes little sense as a trading target. The All-Star Center is in the last year of its contract and would like to be paid for its next contract. So if you act for him, you commit to not only playing half a season of Drummond, but at least four or five years from him maximum or almost maximum money.

Why should you lose assets in a trade for the double-double machine when you will also lose a lot of flexibility after the takeover? Especially if you can only sign him in this off-season if he has a free hand? It would simply not be wise to trade for Drummond now – at least not at this price.

Just in case Detroit lowers its asking price, the New York Knicks is the team that has been most closely associated with him in recent reports. They are desperate for all-star production wherever they can get it.

You can follow Frank Urbina on Twitter: @FrankUrbina_.